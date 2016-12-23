Manchester City forgot about scoring goals in first half - Pep Guardiola

Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure say that despite the scoreline showing 3-0, Man City's win over Hull was a tough battle.

HULL -- Pep Guardiola was critical of his Manchester City side for overplaying the ball in the first half of their 3-0 victory over Hull City.

City created few chances in the first half but finally found the breakthrough in the 72nd minute when Raheem Sterling cut inside and was brought down by Andrew Robertson for a penalty.

Hull City Hull City Manchester City Manchester City 0 3 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Yaya Toure scored from the spot before a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho and an own goal from Hull defender Curtis Davies gave the scoreline a more emphatic look. City enjoyed 67 percent possession but Guardiola said his team did not threaten David Marshall's goal often enough in the first half.

"The first half was quite good in terms of control -- all accept the last five minutes when we conceded stupid faults and they create a lot of problems especially with Snodgrass because of the quality of his set pieces," Guardiola told a news conference.

"But we forgot in the first half that the goal was there. Every time that Raz [Sterling] has the ball we just pass, pass, pass and we don't need Raz for the pass we need his quality in one against one.

"In the second half from the beginning he arrives at the byline and he created the penalty. In the first action he created the third goal.

"At the end we finish with another counter-attack because the game is almost over and the opponents are not set up to defend. Of course, we are happy to win again, especially away here at Hull."

Pep Guardiola convereses with Raheem Sterling during City's Boxing Day win.

Guardiola admitted that he spoke to his attackers and told them to be more direct against a Hull side that are rock-bottom of the Premier League.

"I spoke with the strikers, all of them," he added. "The wingers have to be the wingers.

"You have to try to dribble and attack the goal. In the first half we didn't do that; in the second half it was much, much better."

The victory lifts City up to second in the Premier League and maintained their seven-point deficit on leaders Chelsea, who won earlier in the day.

But they will drop back to third if Liverpool win Tuesday's game against Stoke City ahead of City's visit to Anfield on New Year's Eve.

Guardiola could be without defender John Stones, who limped out of the win over Hull in the 18th minute with a knee injury but the City boss does not think it is a serious problem.

"He had a huge kick in his knee," the Spaniard added. "He could not run and that's why we changed.

"Now when you see his knee it is swollen -- but it is just a kick, not ligaments or anything."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.