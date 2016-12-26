Sergio Aguero 'just didn't care' about fines for being late - Frank Lampard

Sergio Aguero and Frank Lampard played at Manchester City together in the 2014-15 season.

Sergio Aguero "just didn't care" about fines for showing up late to Manchester City training, his former teammate Frank Lampard says.

Lampard, who spent the 2014-15 season at City alongside Aguero, revealed on Sky Sports that the Argentina striker had a habit of brushing off fines

Asked who was fined most often, Lampard said: "At Chelsea I can't remember but I will jump to Manchester City.

"Aguero picked up a fair few. He just didn't care. He was so laid back and would just stroll out to the training pitch like five minutes late.

"[The coaches would say] 'right you're fined' and he would say 'OK, no problem. Wait until the weekend and I'll score a hat trick and everyone will be happy.'"

Aguero has 16 goals in 19 appearances this season, though he will miss the Boxing Day clash at Hull City amid his four-game ban.