Pahang plot defensive plan ahead of JDT clash in Cup - Matt Davies

Matthew Davies says Pahang must tighten up defensively if they're to prevail against JDT in the FA Cup.

Pahang captain Matthew Davies feels his side are far from the finished article after they had to come from behind twice to force a 2-2 home draw against Selangor in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Saturday.

Faisal Rosli's 88th minute goal rescued a point for the Elephants just when they appeared headed for defeat in Kuantan.

"It was a good point, but we made it hard for ourselves, especially in defence," Davies said.

"There is still plenty for us to work on after this. I think it's about regrouping, having a good rest and getting back to basics after this."

The Australian-born full-back dragged the Elephants level after Juliano Mineiro had steered Selangor ahead early in the first half.

Jason Dasey is joined by Malaysia and Pahang defender, Matt Davies, to discuss the national team's defensive growth.

Pahang captain Matthew Davies looks ahead to the Malaysia FA Cup quarterfinal draw with JDT.

It took another defender in Rosli to rescue Dollah Salleh's men a share of the spoils two minutes from time to preserve their second spot in the league.

Dollah knows the importance of keeping things tight at the back, ahead of Pahang's trip to MSL leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in the return leg of the FA Cup quarterfinals on April 23. Pahang hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

"Honestly, I was not satisfied with our performance [against Selangor]. We left a lot of gaping spaces and can consider ourselves fortunate to claim a point. We will need to work on our deficiencies for the coming matches," Dollah said.

Pahang would fancy their chances of advancing to the semifinals of the FA Cup -- if they're able to get things right defensively.

Rizal Ghazali, meanwhile, expressed his fury after being controversially sent off in Kedah's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of T-Team at the Darul Aman Stadium.

KAMI RESPECT COACH , kami respect TEAM . kami respect TEAM LAWAN tpi kami tak respect REFFF #reffpembunuhperlawanan A post shared by Mohd Rizal Ghazali (@rizalghazali15) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

"We respect the coach, we respect the team and our opponents, but we do not respect the referee," the defender posted on his Instagram page.

Rizal was among those protesting the decision of the official, whom they felt should have also sent off T-Team's Fakhrurazi Musa for his clash with Rizal.

It was the second consecutive home game where early-season trailblazers Kedah have dropped points.

The Canaries could be distracted by the saga surrounding theiir outgoing coach Tan Cheng Hoe, who is waiting in the wings to join the Football Association of Malaysia revolution under the Crown Prince of Johor (TMJ).

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.