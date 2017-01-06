Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Next
FIFA Puskas winner Faiz Subri receives incentive from hometown club Kedah

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss Faiz Subri's homecoming after his amazing free kick earned him FIFA's Puskas award.

FIFA Puskas winner Faiz Subri continued receiving windfalls for his best goal of 2016, as his home state Kedah presented the Penang FA midfielder with RM20,000 for his historic feat.

Faiz -- who won the prestigious gong by a landslide margin of almost 60 percent at the 2016 FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on Jan. 9 -- has been on the receiving end of numerous cash incentives for his outrageous knuckleball free kick against Pahang last February.

"We are proud of his achievement. To achieve success at this level is not easy. Never in history has a Kedahan won such an award," Kedah president Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah told the New Straits Times.

Besides Kedah, his own club Penang have also rewarded the forward with RM50,000.

The Sports Ministry and Football Association of Malaysia announced a prize purse of RM150,000 for Asia's first FIFA Puskas winner, when he returned home last Wednesday.

Born in the sleepy town of Ayer Hitam in Malaysia's rice bowl, Faiz began his footballing career in Kedah's youth setup, before moving up north to Perlis, where he played for Tambun Tulang FC.

But Faiz will have to put all the limelight behind him as he gears up for Penang's opening 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL) campaign against Selangor at the Selayang Stadium on Saturday.

2016 Malaysia Cup champions Kedah meanwhile completed their foreign cast, following the capture of Australian centre-back Zachary Anderson from Emirates Club.

The former Gold Coast United and Sydney FC defender comes in as Kedah's Asia import to replace South Korean Bang Seung-Hwan.

The towering Anderson has impressed in training so far, cutting a vocal figure in organising his back four.

The 25-year-old is expected to line-up for Kedah's MSL curtain raiser against Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Charity Shield on Friday.

Besides Anderson, Kedah have also signed Danish striker Ken Ilso and welcomed back Brazilian Sandro for a second stint.

Kosovar playmaker Liridon Krasniqi, meanwhile, signed a new two-year deal to stay at the club after playing a vital role in their third place finish in the MSL, the FA Cup semifinal and Malaysia Cup triumph in 2016.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.