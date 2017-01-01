Faiz Subri's win could be game changer for Malaysian football - Ong

Faiz Subri became the first Asian to win the FIFA Puskas award for best goal of the year.

Faiz Subri's history-making FIFA Puskas triumph for best goal of the year at the 2016 FIFA Football Awards in Zurich earned glowing plaudits in Malaysia, including national coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee.

The Penang forward became the first Asian to scoop the coveted gong after earning a landslide victory on Monday night. Almost 60 percent of football fans worldwide voted for him ahead of Corinthians' Marlone and Venezuela's female player Daniuska Rodriguez.

Ong believes Faiz's goal -- a vicious swerving knuckleball free kick against Pahang last February -- could be a potential game-changer for Malaysian football.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts preview the upcoming MSL season, and highlight Puskas award finalist Faiz Subri

"It won't entirely change our football landscape, but what it will do is inspire more youths to be motivated to play football," Ong told ESPN FC.

"After this, many young kids will want to be like Faiz, and try to emulate the same sort of recognition he has now achieved. But this win, while magnificent, won't change everything, unless we start changing."

The national handler also likened his goal to Roberto Carlos' free kick hit against France in 1997, which drew comparisons to its vicious bend before hitting the back of the net.

"Roberto's goal was another great one, but it did not have as much curve as Faiz's. For that alone, it is a unique strike that will stand out for a long time."

"I don't know if it will happen again, but he deserves it, for all his efforts in training," said Ong, who hopes the softly spoken player will be inspired to produce more quality for a national call up.

Faiz has been in the national squads before, but has yet to make his debut.

"This goal does not guarantee a national berth, but I hope it will motivate him to do better for the 2017 season."

Pahang midfielder D. Saarvindran, who stood in the wall when Faiz struck for the second time against them for a 4-1 win on Feb. 16, knew his opponent was going for goal.

"From the way he was standing, in a straight position like how Cristiano Ronaldo does, I knew he was going to shoot," Saarvindran told ESPN FC. "But there was nothing any of us could do about it, it was just too good a goal.

"His goal definitely puts us on the world stage, and it could open doors for more quality players, both local and foreign after this."

Paling penting, dapat selfie dengan @cristiano beb! Dua-dua dapat trofi Fifa pagi ni. Cayalah @faiz_subri13 ! ���������� #PuskasAward #FaizSubri A photo posted by ERA fm (@era_fm) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Victory capped a memorable night of many magnitudes for Faiz, who also got his wish to pose beside Ronaldo, who won the FIFA's Best Men's Player for 2016.

The Kedah-born was also pictured with Sir Alex Ferguson, Manuel Neuer and took a group photo with Carlos, Maradona, Gabriel Batistuta and Michel Salgado to cap off an unforgettable 24 hours.

The celebrations will continue when he lands at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

His new Penang teammate K. Reuben, meanwhile, feels that goal would generate plenty of interest for the club.

"I think a lot of people would be watching us play after this, just to see him in action," Reuben said. "He has opened the eyes of the world, but the great thing about him is that he has remained humble as ever."

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.