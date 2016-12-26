Previous
 By Nicolas Anil
T-Team coach Rahmad wants to blood future Malaysia national stars

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.

Rahmad Darmawan is on a mission to blood promising youngsters at T-Team who are aiming to punch above their weight in the 2017 Malaysia Super League season.

The Indonesian coach, who just penned a two-year deal until 2018, will be using largely young players from Terengganu for the new campaign, which begins on Jan. 20.

He wants to give them more playing time, and turn them into national prospects for a Malaysian national team in dire need of fresh, young talent.

"As long the management doesn't tell me to win the league, I am fine with that. We must be realistic, with our quality," Rahmad told ESPN FC.

"But we have plenty of talented players here, and I want to make them good enough to play for the national team. We already have Safawi Rasid and Arif Fadzilah, who have done well. The target is to birth more players in that mould."

Safawi was one of T-Team's standouts in 2016, helping the unheralded side to an impressive seventh-placed finish in the MSL.

The 19-year-old made his senior international debut in September's friendly against Indonesia, and was courted by league champions Johor Darul Ta'zim for the new season.

Family #tteamfc #smallteambigdream

A photo posted by T-Team Fc Official (@tteamofficial) on

Rahmad, once linked with his country's national post, admits he had outside interest after the 2016 success, but chose to continue with the unfancied outfit.

"I had offers from some Indonesian clubs, but I am committed to T-Team for the next two years," he said. "We have a good setup here. Even though our budget is small, everyone gets paid on time and there are no salary issues."

T-Team are in Klang Valley this week for a few friendlies to prepare for the new campaign.

The Titans were 2-0 ahead against Sime Darby before torrential rain halted proceedings after 60 minutes on Tuesday. They next take on Felda United before returning home to play more friendlies.

Rahmad added: "We have a game against Terengganu City, and maybe the Terengganu state team. We will also play Thai side Chonburi after that."

T-Team have almost finalised their squad for the new campaign, and are trialling a few prospects to replace crowd favourite Makan Konate, who was injured during the off season.

Abdoulaye Maiga and Dilshod Sharofetdinov are the current imports at the Kuala Terengganu-based club.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

