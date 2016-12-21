TMJ deserves praises for building JDT says new Aussie import Alex Smith

New recruit Alex Smith says TMJ deserves praise for bucking the trend in Malaysian football with his vision for JDT.

Well-travelled former A-League midfielder Alex Smith has landed on his feet after securing a contract at Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) for the 2017 Malaysia Premier League season.

The 31-year-old has joined JDT II, with the mission of helping the team's younger players, under Mexican coach Benjamin Mora.

The move comes after the English-born, American-raised journeyman impressed Johor officials while playing for Negeri Sembilan in the Malaysian second division last season.

"It wasn't a hard decision. It's easily the best club in Malaysia," Smith told ESPN FC. "Alistair Edwards is the sports director at JDT, so having another Aussie at the club is another big plus, in addition to having a young, enthusiastic coach like Ben."

Smith, who played two seasons with Wellington Phoenix in the A-League in 2011-13, having previously signed with Gold Coast United, received his Australian passport two years ago after arriving in Sydney in 2010. At JDT, he qualifies as an Asian quota player.

Since arriving on Dec. 6, he's been "blown away" by the facilities at JDT, the reigning three-time champions of Malaysia.

"JDT is the biggest and best club in Malaysia," he said. "Our setup at JDT II, with four training pitches, gym, locker room, whirlpools, and physio room, is equal if not better than all A-League clubs, and the Pasir Gudang Stadium is a perfect size for the Premier League.

"TMJ [the Crown Prince of Johor who is JDT's owner] bucks the trend in Malaysia, and he should be commended."

JDT won three trophies in 2016, including the Malaysia FA Cup for the first time, and broke new ground for Malaysian sides by lifting the AFC Cup the year before.

Smith shone at Negeri Sembilan last season, despite turmoil behind the scenes that would eventually see the team's directors overrule coach Gary Phillips in terms of selection and personnel.

Smith joined three other A-League players in Andrew Nabbout, Joel Chianese and Taylor Regan in signing for the 2016 campaign. But he said that Phillips' hand was forced when Negeri made the disastrous mid-season move of replacing the in-form Nabbout and Chianese with new imports in Brazilian-born Henrique and French-Serbian striker Goran Jerkovic.

"We started so well, and we were flying at second midway through the season, with close to the most goals scored and least conceded," Smith said.

"I have no doubt that we would have been promoted had we kept the same team. I do feel for Gary Phillips because he was made out to be reason everything went wrong, and that wasn't the case.

"But, overall, my time at Negeri was mostly a happy one for me."

His former teammate Nabbout returned to the A-League for the 2016-17 season to become standout at the Newcastle Jets, with several man-of-the-match performances. Chianese has linked up with Perth Glory while Regan is at Adelaide United.

Alex Smith, second from right, was one of a quartet of Australians at Negeri Sembilan before joining JDT.

While not blessed with explosive pace, Smith is a gifted passer of the ball, who is strong in the air and can take deadly free kicks. He hopes his long career, that dates back to a successful U.S. college chapter and signing with Dallas FC in MLS in 2006, can help JDT II, who finished third in the 2016 Premier League.

"My role at JDT II is to use my experience to help bring along the younger players, which is most of our team. It's a role that I take very seriously," he said.

"We are trying to adopt a different system as an option for the season, so there are growing pains. But we are on the right track to be firing come Jan. 20 for the season opener."

In trial games for the 2017 campaign, JDT II have won two of three matches, and pushed 2016 MSL runners-up Felda United in a 2-1 defeat.

