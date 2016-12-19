Faiz Subri deserves to win 2016 FIFA Puskas Award - Malaysia's Davies

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Faiz Subri's chances to win the FIFA goal of the year.

Malaysia Super League player Faiz Subri deserves to win the 2016 FIFA Puskas Award, according to one of the defenders he bamboozled with his knuckleball free kick goal in February.

Malaysia international defender Matt Davies was playing for Pahang when Penang's Faiz bended the ball past him in a MSL game on Feb. 16. The goal, the second of two scored by Faiz in the game, helped Penang win the match 4-1.

"I remember scratching my head in disbelief just after the goal went in," Davies told ESPN FC.

"I think it deserves the Puskas for sure, having watched the other goals. I don't think they can quite compare."

Faiz has beaten off the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar to make the shortlist for next month's award. The other finalists are Marlone for Corinthians against Cobresal in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, and Daniuska Rodriguez for Venezuela against Uruguay in the 2016 South American U17 Women's Championship.

Faiz's 35-yard free kick from the left-hand side of the field took a wicked bend in front of Penang's home supporters in Georgetown to bamboozle players and fans alike.

Australian-born Davies, who captained Penang last season, has also played against the likes of Alessandro Del Piero in the A-League, but says no other goal he has seen comes close.

"I was somewhere in the box tracking my runner. I watched the ball move the way it did and was in disbelief when it hit the back of the net," Davies said.

"I think it took a moment for everyone to realise what had happened. And after that, the crowd was obviously elated.

"I've certainly never seen anything like it in a game I've played in, and don't think I ever will again. It was a truly a special moment."

Davies faced Alessandro Del Piero in the A-League, but said the Italian legend couldn't match Faiz's effort.

Faiz and his family will travel to the awards in Switzerland on Jan. 9, at the expense of Football Association of Malaysia.

Despite the goal and the defeat, Pahang finished above Penang on the 2016 MSL table, with both narrowly avoiding relegation.

Davies represented Malaysia in the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup, and will be a key part of a revitalised Pahang side in 2017 under former national boss Dollah Salleh.

The 21-year-old played 16 A-League matches for Perth Glory between 2013-15, and represented the Australian U19 side at a 2013 tournament in Spain.

