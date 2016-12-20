Marcelo Romero aiming to have success in charge of Malaga

Former Malaga player Marcelo Romero has been promoted to head coach.

Marcelo Romero says he is determined to be successful after being promoted to head coach of Malaga.

The Uruguayan replaces Juande Ramos, who left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday, on a deal until the end of the season.

The 40-year-old spent six years at La Rosaleda as a player from 2001-07 and for the last three seasons has worked under first Javi Gracia and then Ramos as a coach at the club.

Speaking at his unveiling, Romero was quoted on the club's official website as saying: "I want to transmit passion and strength; I wish to succeed.

"[I am] able to take this project forward. For me, it's a pride and an honour to be at the helm of the team.

"I've been in the club's technical staff for two-and-a-half years and I'm happy to be here. I am close to the players and I know the team."

Ramos left following a five-match winless run, which included a 4-1 La Liga defeat to 10-man Sevilla and a Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second division Cordoba.

Malaga, who have slipped to 11th in La Liga, are next in action on Jan. 7 when they go to Celta Vigo, when Romero expects his team to show plenty of desire.

"They will see a competitive and delivered team," he added. "We need the support of the fans in La Rosaleda.

"I am going to pass on to the players that passion, that fight and that desire to want to win, to triumph and to get things."