Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
MálagaMálaga
4
1
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
GranadaGranada
1
1
FT
Game Details
ValenciaValencia
MálagaMálaga
2
2
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña
4
3
FT
Game Details
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
0
0
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
Sporting GijónSporting Gijón
3
2
FT
Game Details
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
MálagaMálaga
4
2
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
LeganesLeganes
4
0
FT
Game Details
AlavésAlavés
MálagaMálaga
1
1
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
2
1
FT
Game Details
Real BetisReal Betis
MálagaMálaga
1
0
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
EibarEibar
2
1
FT
Game Details
Las PalmasLas Palmas
MálagaMálaga
1
0
FT
Game Details
 By Adriana Garcia
Malaga president hints that Juande Ramos has left club amid poor form

Juande Ramos returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May 2016.
Juande Ramos.

Malaga president Abdullah Al-Thani has given a strong indication that coach Juande Ramos has resigned seven months into his three-year deal.

Ramos, who returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May, has been under pressure following a poor run that has seen his side win only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

That was a 4-3 home triumph over Deportivo on Nov. 26. Al-Thani tweeted: "Thanks a lot Mr . Juande Ramos I appreciate your candor I #respect your decision I wish you every success."

Malaga have yet to confirm his departure with an official statement.

Cadena Ser radio have claimed the former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur coach has resigned because of the bad atmosphere in the changing room following a difficult week for the team and the fans' boos directed at him and his players on Tuesday during their 4-1 defeat at Sevilla, another club Ramos once coached.

Malaga were eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the round-of-32 on Tuesday following a 4-3 home defeat to second-tier club Cordoba, a result that gave them a loss on aggregate of 6-3.

Al-Thani had come out in defence of Ramos and his players after they were booed by a section of the fans during Tuesday's game at La Rosaleda stadium.

He had said: "I hope the fans respect the players and the coach if they truly love these colours."

Under the 62-year-old Ramos, Malaga have collected 21 points in 16 games and are 11th in La Liga.

Malaga resume their La Liga campaign away to Celta Vigo on Jan. 7.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

