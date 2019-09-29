Previous
Manchester United
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

FC CincinnatiFC Cincinnati
Orlando City SCOrlando City SC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Montreal ImpactMontreal Impact
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls
DC UnitedDC United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Chicago FireChicago Fire
Toronto FCToronto FC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New England RevolutionNew England Revolution
New York City FCNew York City FC
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

LAFC's Carlos Vela ties MLS goals record set by Josef Martinez

LAFC's Carlos Vela tied the Major League Soccer single-season goals record of 31 on Sunday in his team's 1-1 draw at Minnesota United.

Vela fired a looping, left-footed shot into the far corner from an LAFC counterattack in the 70th minute at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Vela, 30, is now level with Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, who just broke the record held by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips during the 2018 season.

- MLS playoffs: Who's in, who's out and when do they start?

The LAFC striker has the chance to break the record next Sunday, Oct. 6, when his team hosts the Colorado Rapids on Decision Day (live at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

Vela is trailed in the 2019 goals race by LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has 29 on the season.

The Galaxy finish their 2019 season on the road against the Houston Dynamo on Oct. 6 (live at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

Both the Galaxy and LAFC have already clinched playoff spots.

