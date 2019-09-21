Previous
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Seattle Sounders fans march to the match before an MLS match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Seven Sounders fans assaulted after D.C. game

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Michael Parkhurst played for Gregg Berhalter in Columbus from 2014-16 and feels like the manager will be a great teacher and tactician for the national team.

Ex-U.S. defender Parkhurst retiring after season

Atlanta United FC Associated Press
Read
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez reacts after injuring his right leg in a match against San Jose.

Martinez injury nothing serious - Atlanta's De Boer

Atlanta United FC ESPN
Read

MLS Power Rankings: New York City FC takes No. 1 position as LAFC slip, Toronto FC surges

Major League Soccer Jason Davis
Read
DC UnitedDC United
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Rooney goalless in D.C.'s win over Seattle

MLS Highlights
Read

Rooney gets ovation from D.C. United home crowd

Highlights
Read

Red Bulls make statement win ahead of playoffs

MLS Highlights
Read
New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Defensive blunder costs NYCFC 3 points vs. Dallas

Major League Soccer
Read
FC DallasFC Dallas
New York City FCNew York City FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Lucas Rodriguez puts D.C. in front of Seattle

Highlights
Read

Tom Barlow cleans up rebound for NYRB's 1st goal

Major League Soccer
Read
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
Minnesota United FCMinnesota United FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Portland remain on playoff bubble after Minnesota draw

MLS Highlights
Read

NYCFC score in under a minute vs. Dallas

MLS Highlights
Read

Revs' playoff spot still shaky after draw with RSL

Major League Soccer
Read

Zlatan scores and supplies in Galaxy victory

MLS Highlights
Read
LA GalaxyLA Galaxy
Montreal ImpactMontreal Impact
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Vela converts penalty in final minutes to salvage draw

Major League Soccer
Read
By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

Seven Sounders fans assaulted after D.C. game

Wayne Rooney came close with several chances, but had to settle for just an assist in D.C. United's 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders. To watch MLS, subscribe to ESPN+.

Seven Seattle Sounders fans were assaulted following Sunday's match between the Sounders and D.C. United, according to a report filed with Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, states that the fans were leaving Audi Field, and were about a block east of the stadium when they were confronted by approximately 12 D.C. United supporters who initiated a confrontation by pushing, punching and kicking the victims.

- Stream MLS games LIVE on ESPN+
- MLS Cup playoffs 2019: All you need to know

According to the report, the injuries sustained by the Seattle fans ranged from minor cuts to "swelling and severe pain" to one victim's jaw. A report from Sounder at Heart stated that the victim with the injured jaw was taken to a local hospital.

The Emerald City Supporters, the Sounders' largest supporters group, put out a statement on Twitter indicating that their members were the victims of the assault, adding that they were assisting the Sounders and the league in "identifying the cowards who perpetrated this unprovoked attack."

League protocol dictates that opposing fans are held for upwards of 30 minutes in an effort to ensure their safety. D.C. United put out a statement on Monday stating that the Seattle fans were held for 20 minutes before being escorted out of the stadium.

D.C. United's statement read in part: "Our sympathy goes out to the injured fan involved in the incident that took place outside of Audi Field following last night's match against the Seattle Sounders.

"We are deeply concerned about this incident and are continuing a thorough investigation alongside the Metropolitan Police. ... We are looking through all our camera footage from outside of the stadium and are working with the District and surrounding businesses to find additional footage to find who was responsible."

In a statement of their own, the Sounders said they were aware of the attack and are in the process of gathering "all the necessary facts in the most thorough and efficient manner possible." 

"Our appreciation for our fans runs deep. They are an integral part of our club culture, and the relationship between our fans and the team is what makes our club so special," the statement said. "With this in mind, nothing can be more important than fan safety, and we are taking the allegations of physical altercations seriously. We want our fans to understand that we are working expeditiously to get to the bottom of this matter, and once that process is complete, the organization will provide additional information."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.