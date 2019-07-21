Previous
Real Madrid
Arsenal
ESPN3 4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Bayern Munich
AC Milan
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Guadalajara
Atletico Madrid
ESPN3 6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, right, argues with the referee after a foul was called against the LA Galaxy in their match with LAFC.

Jonathan Bornstein has started eight of Queretaro's nine matches in the 2015 Apertura.

Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
1
2
FT
Game Details
Orlando City SCOrlando City SC
New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC CincinnatiFC Cincinnati
New England RevolutionNew England Revolution
0
2
FT
Game Details
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
DC UnitedDC United
2
0
FT
Game Details
By Reuters
LAFC's El-Munir needs surgery after Ibra elbow

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic got into the face of LAFC assistant Zak Abdel after scoring a hat trick against the Galaxy's city rivals.
Brian McBride discusses how the league should handle the elbow by Zlatan Ibrahimovic that resulted in a cracked skull for LAFC's Mohamed El-Munir.

LAFC defender Mohamed El-Munir needs surgery to repair a broken cheekbone sustained in his team's 3-2 loss to the LA Galaxy on Friday night when he was struck by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's elbow as the two players went for a header.

The 27-year-old Libyan left-back visited a specialist on Monday, and the operation to correct a zygomatic fracture likely will take place this week, according to a team official.

The injury occurred in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time as both players leaped to attempt a header. Ibrahimovic was called for a foul after his left elbow collided with El-Munir's right cheek.

A league spokesperson confirmed that the incident could be reviewed by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, and Ibrahimovic was involved in a shouting match with LAFC assistant Zak Abdel after the match that appeared to be related to the incident.

El-Munir has appeared in 10 games with LAFC since joining the team in a December 2018 trade with Orlando City.

El-Munir's former Orlando teammate, Amro Tarek of the New York Red Bulls, shared a video clip of the incident and photos of the injured player on social media.

Ibrahimovic, 37, who is tied for second in MLS with 16 goals, finished with a hat trick in the game.

