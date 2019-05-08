Previous
Valencia
Arsenal
1
1
LIVE 35'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Eintracht Frankfurt
1
0
LIVE 33'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Brad Friedel's New England Revolution scored late to draw against LAFC.

Friedel fired as New England Revolution coach

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Former England international footballer David Beckham leaves Bromley Magistrates Court after being disqualified from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone.

Beckham gets six month driving ban for phone use

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

Zlatan's life coach advice with Katie Nolan

Major League Soccer
Read
New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls
Montreal ImpactMontreal Impact
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago FireChicago Fire
New England RevolutionNew England Revolution
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

5-star Chicago hand New England another big defeat

MLS Highlights
Read

Montreal profit from late penalty against Red Bulls

MLS Highlights
Read

Urruti converts Montreal penalty conceded by Aaron Long

MLS Highlights
Read

Columbus dominate Zlatan, LA Galaxy to end losing run

MLS Highlights
Read
Columbus Crew SCColumbus Crew SC
LA GalaxyLA Galaxy
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Atlanta punish listless Toronto for 3rd straight win

MLS Highlights
Read
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
Toronto FCToronto FC
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Columbus take commanding lead with 3rd goal vs. Galaxy

MLS Highlights
Read

Federico Higuain nets Columbus' 2nd on the night

MLS Highlights
Read

Long's header puts the Red Bulls in front

MLS Highlights
Read

Nikolic slips in behind the defense for Chicago's 1st

MLS Highlights
Read

Zardes' flick puts Columbus in front

MLS Highlights
Read

Villalba taps in Atlanta United's opener against Toronto

MLS Highlights
Read
Jonathan Lewis controls the ball during New York City's MLS match at Orlando City.

Rapids get U.S. midfielder Lewis from NYCFC

Colorado Rapids Jeff Carlisle
Read

Report: Fire to pay $60M to leave stadium

Chicago Fire Jeff Carlisle
Read
By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

Friedel fired as New England Revolution coach

Chicago netted five goals against a porous New England defense to record their third win of the MLS season.

The New England Revolution have fired manager Brad Friedel after a poor start to the season that included two recent heavy defeats.

Assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over the club on an interim basis.

- Carlisle: Does MLS have a double standard problem with Ibra?

- Davis: Sebastian Lletget is the most interesting man in U.S. soccer

"The New England Revolution announced today that Brad Friedel has been relieved of his duties as the club's head coach, effective immediately," the team said on its website.

"Revolution assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over as interim head coach while the club begins the search for its next head coach." 

Friedel, who was hired in 2018, finished his time in charge of New England with a 12-21-13 record.

His only prior head coaching experience was a stint in charge of the U.S. U19 national team.

His tenure with the Revolution began with some promise, as he introduced a high-pressing style that sparked the team to a 5-3-2 start. But the Revs faded badly down the stretch, winning just three of their last 17 games to finish in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, nine points adrift of the sixth and final playoff spot.

Results didn't improve in 2019, and Friedel took to criticizing his players' perceived lack of motivation in public, citing the lack of promotion/relegation as a reason for the team's poor mentality.

Brad Friedel's New England Revolution scored late to draw against LAFC.
Brad Friedel won just 12 of his 46 matches as New England coach.

Friedel's long-time relationship with GM Mike Burns -- the two are former national team roommates -- was thought to allow him more time. However, following a 6-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union last weekend and a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, the decision was made to dismiss Friedel.

New England hasn't reached the postseason since 2015 and has ranked in the bottom quarter of the league last year in terms of salaries.

Lapper, 48, is in his second season with New England after joining the club as an assistant coach in November 2017. The former U.S. international has previously been an assistant with the U.S. Under-19 squad (2016-17), West Virginia University (2013-15), and spent nine seasons with the Columbus Crew (2005-13).

Lapper enjoyed a 12-year playing career as a defender from 1991-2002. He began his professional career with VfL Wolfsburg in Germany, before joining Southend United in England's second tier. Lapper then went on to play six seasons in MLS with Columbus from 1997-2002.

At international level, Lapper made 43 appearances for the U.S., and was part of the U.S. squad at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over for Friedel on an interim basis. Friedel departs with an overall record of 12-21-13, including a 2-8-2 mark this season.

The Revs announced that assistant coach Marcelo Neveleff is slated to leave shortly as well. He will remain with the Revolution through the club's match against the LA Galaxy on June 2, at which point he will join the Dominican Football Federation as its new technical director and head coach of the Under-23 team.

Friedel was hired in 2018, with his only prior head coaching experience being a stint in charge of the U.S. U-19 national team. His tenure began with some promise, as he introduced a high-pressing style that sparked the team to a 5-3-2 start. But the Revs faded badly down the stretch, winning just three of their last 17 games to finish in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, nine points adrift of the sixth and final playoff spot.

Results didn't improve in 2019, and Friedel took to criticizing his players' perceived lack of motivation in public, citing the lack of promotion/relegation as a reason for the team's poor mentality. But Friedel's long-time relationship with GM Mike Burns - the two are former roommates - was thought to allow him more time. Yet following a 6-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union last weekend, and a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Fire on Wednesday the decision was made to dismiss Friedel.

The Revolution's problems go deeper than Friedel, however. New England hasn't reached the postseason since 2015, with many of the team's signings failing to deliver. And given the team's tight-spending ways - it ranked in the bottom quarter of the league last year in terms of salaries - talented players have opted to leave the club, with the Lee Nguyen's trade to LAFC last season just one example.

Lapper, 48, is in his second season with New England after joining the club as an assistant coach in November 2017. The former U.S. international has previously been an assistant with the U.S. Under-19 squad (2016-17), West Virginia University (2013-15), and nine seasons with the Columbus Crew (2005-13).

Lapper enjoyed a 12-year playing career as a defender from 1991-2002. He began his professional career with VfL Wolfsburg in Germany, before joining Southend United in England's second tier. Lapper then went on to play six seasons in MLS with Columbus from 1997-2002.

At international level, Lapper made 43 appearances for the U.S., and was part of the U.S. squad at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.