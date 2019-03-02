Previous
Leganes
Levante
12:00 PM UTC
Carlos Vela

LA Galaxy to 'regret' Dos Santos exit - Vela

Major League Soccer ESPN
D.C. United

The reinvention of D.C. United continues

DC United Noah Davis
LAFCLAFC
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Highlights

LAFC 2-1 Sporting KC: Diomande seals late LAFC win

MLS Highlights
Diomandé scores LAFC's winner in extra time

MLS Highlights
Diego Rossi curls in the equalizer for LAFC

Major League Soccer
Will Ferrell releases falcon, greets LAFC's starting XI

MLS Highlights
Nemeth slots home the opener for Sporting KC

Major League Soccer
D.C. United 2-0 Atlanta United: Arriola, Acosta star

MLS Highlights
DC UnitedDC United
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
2
0
FT
Highlights

Guzan howler gifts D.C. United a 2nd goal

Highlights
Garber: MLS ready to embrace legalized gambling

Major League Soccer Noah Davis
Arriola puts D.C. United ahead before halftime

Highlights
Will Efrain Alvarez end up with Mexico or the USMNT?

ESPN FC TV
De Boer: I prefer working with younger players

Atlanta United FC
Colorado RapidsColorado Rapids
Portland TimbersPortland Timbers
3
3
FT
LA GalaxyLA Galaxy
Chicago FireChicago Fire
2
1
FT
Highlights

Ibrahimovic: Alvarez is the best talent in MLS by far

Major League Soccer
Seattle 4-1 FC Cincinnatti: Sounders too good for MLS debutants

Major League Soccer
San Jose 1-2 Montreal: Piatti leads way

Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy to 'regret' Giovani dos Santos exit - Vela

Following his superb debut MLS appearance from the subs bench, Efrain Alvarez was given high praise by his captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Major League Soccer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (80') LA Galaxy 2-1 Chicago Fire

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela has said rivals LA Galaxy will "regret" allowing fellow Mexican Giovani dos Santos to leave the club.

The Galaxy exercised their option to buy Dos Santos out of his contract as they had reached their limit of three Designated Players with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romain Alessandrini and Jonathan dos Santos.

But Vela, whose LAFC earned a stoppage time winner over Sporting KC in the opening weekend of the Major League Soccer season, said he thinks Dos Santos will prove Galaxy's decision wrong.

"Obviously, I don't know the full situation but he knows, in the good times and the bad, he can count on me," Vela said. "I will always support [him] -- I will always be there for him.

"I am calm because he will show what a good player he is and surely Galaxy will regret having let him go."

Dos Santos, who started his career at Barcelona before joining in Tottenham in 2008, signed from Villarreal in 2015 but has struggled to hit the heights expected of him.

Due to MLS rules, he will continue to earn a salary from the Galaxy despite not being a registered player until he finds a new club, with a loan option to a European side a possibility.

