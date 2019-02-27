Ex-U.S. keeper Nick Rimando to retire after 2019 MLS season season

With big-name players coming in and increased interest in MLS players abroad, MLS Commissioner Don Garber discusses the strides MLS has made in the global marketplace.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando will retire after the 2019 MLS season, his 20th in the league.

Rimando, who turns 40 in June, is the all-time MLS leader in games (485) and minutes (43,726) played. He is the only goalkeeper to top 200 wins in MLS, with 209, and also has the most saves with 1,630 and shutouts with 144.

He debuted in 2000 with the now-defunct Miami Fusion and spent 2003-2006 with D.C. United before joining RSL in 2007.

He won MLS Cup in 2004 and 2009, and made the All-Star team five times.

Rimando made 22 appearances with the United States while often being the national team's third choice behind Tim Howard and Brad Guzan. He was on the 2014 World Cup team but did not play.

"My 20th season will be my last. It's time for me to step away and start my next adventure," Rimando wrote on Twitter. "This game has given me so much, that ifs hard to put in words what this announcement means to me as I reflect on all the people and moments that have helped me reach this point. I'm truly grateful for how long I've played.

He added: "As always I'm looking forward to competing and giving everything I can to the club and RSL's supporters, let's make this final go around the most memorable."