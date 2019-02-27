Ex-U.S. keeper Nick Rimando to retire after 2019 MLS season season

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
4:30 AM UTC
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
7:00 AM UTC
Brighton & Hove Albion
Huddersfield Town
7:00 AM UTC
Burnley
Crystal Palace
7:00 AM UTC
Manchester United
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cardiff City
7:00 AM UTC
West Ham United
Newcastle United
9:30 AM UTC
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose Earthquakes
Montreal ImpactMontreal Impact
ESPN+ 7:00 PM UTC
LA GalaxyLA Galaxy
Chicago FireChicago Fire
5:00 PM UTC
Galaxy part ways with Giovani dos Santos

LA Galaxy Jeff Carlisle
Read

Ex-U.S. GK Rimando to retire after 2019 season

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read

Galaxy sign U.S. youth Araujo, 17, to first team

Major League Soccer Reuters
Read

W2W4: Is Fabian the man for Philly? Plus: Atlanta vs. Rooney

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read

Facing 'hungry' Martinez doesn't worry D.C.'s Olsen - Via MLS

Major League Soccer
Read
MLS kits collage

Ranking MLS' new-for-2019 shirts

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read

Zlatan: Galaxy's 16-year-old Alvarez is 'ready'

LA Galaxy Tom Marshall
Read
Frank de Boer looks on during Atlanta United's CONCACAF Champions League match at Herediano.

Can de Boer pick up where Martino left off in Atlanta?

Atlanta United Jeff Carlisle
Read

Galaxy transfer Kamara to Chinese Super League club

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read
Antuna Zlatan

Antuna: I rejected Liga MX for Zlatan, Galaxy

LA Galaxy Tom Marshall
Read
Jozy Altidore's second-half goal sent Toronto on its way to a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup.

Toronto's Altidore agrees to new 3-year deal

Toronto FC ESPN
Read
Nicolas Gaitan

Chicago Fire to sign Gaitan from Dalian Yifang

Transfers John Duerden
Read

Guzan eyes another World Cup with USMNT

The Boot Room
Read

Guzan: There's a target on Atlanta's back this season

The Boot Room
Read

LAFC sign U.S.midfielder Guido from Tijuana

Mexican Liga BBVA Bancomer Reuters
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

2019 MLS: The big question your club must answer

Major League Soccer Arch Bell, MLS writer
Read

Ibrahimovic on MLS: I don't leave unfinished business

Major League Soccer
Read

Ibrahimovic: I'll break records I don't even know about

Major League Soccer
Read
Ex-U.S. keeper Nick Rimando to retire after 2019 MLS season season

With big-name players coming in and increased interest in MLS players abroad, MLS Commissioner Don Garber discusses the strides MLS has made in the global marketplace.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando will retire after the 2019 MLS season, his 20th in the league.

Rimando, who turns 40 in June, is the all-time MLS leader in games (485) and minutes (43,726) played. He is the only goalkeeper to top 200 wins in MLS, with 209, and also has the most saves with 1,630 and shutouts with 144.

He debuted in 2000 with the now-defunct Miami Fusion and spent 2003-2006 with D.C. United before joining RSL in 2007.

He won MLS Cup in 2004 and 2009, and made the All-Star team five times.

Rimando made 22 appearances with the United States while often being the national team's third choice behind Tim Howard and Brad Guzan. He was on the 2014 World Cup team but did not play.

"My 20th season will be my last. It's time for me to step away and start my next adventure," Rimando wrote on Twitter. "This game has given me so much, that ifs hard to put in words what this announcement means to me as I reflect on all the people and moments that have helped me reach this point. I'm truly grateful for how long I've played.

He added: "As always I'm looking forward to competing and giving everything I can to the club and RSL's supporters, let's make this final go around the most memorable."

