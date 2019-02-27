Previous
LA Galaxy sign U.S. youth Julian Araujo, 17, to first-team deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic addresses rumours he was set to leave LA Galaxy last summer and stresses he's in LA for work, not vacation.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins Pardon the Interruption to outline which MLS records he hopes to break and the responsibility of being named captain of LA Galaxy.

The LA Galaxy continued to make roster adjustments on Friday in advance of their season opener Saturday against the Chicago Fire, signing 17-year-old defender Julian Araujo to a contract with the first team.

Araujo, a local Southern California product from Lompoc High School, was selected off waivers by the Galaxy after the team traded $50,000 in targeted allocation money to the Colorado Rapids to move up to the No. 1 spot in the waiver order.

Araujo led his high school team to the playoffs in the 2016-17 season before joining the Galaxy's youth academy.

"Julian is one of the best young defenders in Southern California and we're thrilled that he's chosen to begin his professional career with the LA Galaxy," general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a prepared statement. "When we have Academy players like Julian that are good enough for the first team, we will sign them to the first team.

He also has spent time with the U.S. Soccer Youth National Team and was on the U-20 roster for the 2018 Concacaf U-20 Championship when the United States won the title with a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

