Seattle Sounders acquire defender Jonathan Campbell from the Chicago Fire

The Seattle Sounders acquired defender Jonathan Campbell from the Chicago Fire for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, both teams announced.

Campbell, 25, had one goal and two assists in 72 games (49 starts) over the past three seasons for the Fire. He had one assist in 15 matches (11 starts) in 2018.

"Jonathan is a young, talented player who we think can provide some depth for us heading into 2019," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a news release. "We are looking forward to bringing him into camp and seeing how he fits into our group."

Campbell was a fourth-round pick in 2016 out of North Carolina.

"During his time with the club, Jonathan always gave his best on the field and was a valuable contributor in the community," Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez said in a statement. "We were glad to find a solution that he welcomed and that also provided a return to the club. We wish Jonathan the very best of luck."

The trade comes one day after the Fire acquired Marcelo dos Santos Ferreira from Portuguese first-division club Sporting CP.