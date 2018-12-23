MLS: Haslam family has 'agreement in principle' to take over Columbus Crew SC

Previous
Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Leicester City
Cardiff City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Watford
Newcastle United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool
Arsenal
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
RSL extends Rusnak's contract through 2021 season

Real Salt Lake Reuters
Read
The Chicago Fire have traded defender Jonathan Campbell to the Seattle Sounders.

Chicago trades Campbell to Seattle for draft pick

Major League Soccer Reuters
Read
The Columbus Crew are one of the founding teams in MLS but face potential relocation to Austin, Texas.

MLS: Haslam family has deal to take over Crew

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Marcelo Sporting CP

Chicago Fire signs Marcelo from Sporting

Major League Soccer Reuters
Read

Cincinnati acquires defender Powell from Portland

FC Cincinnati ESPN
Read

FC pundits remember Sigi Schmid

ESPN FC TV
Read
Yoshimar Yotun will play a vital role for Peru at this summer's World Cup.

Orlando City sends Yotun to Cruz Azul; Bendik to Crew

Liga BBVA Bancomer ESPN
Read
Laurent Ciman trains with Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Toronto picks Ciman with No. 1 allocation spot

Toronto FC ESPN
Read
Sigi Schmid reacts during his LA Galaxy's MLS win over Columbus Crew.

Sigi Schmid's legacy goes far beyond trophies

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Best moments of the 2018 Calendar year

Highlights
Read

HIGHLIGHTS: A look at Quakes newest signing Judson - Via Earthquakes

Major League Soccer
Read

Put some bend on it: The best curlers of 2018 - Via MLS

Major League Soccer
Read
Sigi Schmid has stepped down as LA Galaxy head coach.

Schmid, all-time winningest MLS coach, dies at 65

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read
Guillermo Barros Schelotto looks on during Boca Juniors' Superliga match against Independiente.

Galaxy to name Schelotto next manager - sources

LA Galaxy ESPN
Read

All Access (RSL) - Via Real Salt Lake

Major League Soccer
Read

Montreal Impact re-sign Sagna to one-year deal

Montreal Impact Reuters
Read

Houston signs Palermo defender Struna

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read
Frank de Boer looks on during Crystal Palace's Premier League match at Liverpool.

De Boer's Ajax DNA aligns with Atlanta's desired philosophy

Atlanta United Arch Bell
Read

Moreno: De Boer doesn't match what Atlanta has built

ESPN FC TV
Read

MLS Cup champ Atlanta names De Boer as next manager

Atlanta United ESPN
Read
By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

MLS: Haslam family has 'agreement in principle' to take over Columbus Crew SC

With rumours gaining traction about Caleb Porter taking over Columbus Crew, Alejandro Moreno gives his thoughts on whether the move makes sense.
Journey into the archives as we look back at the best goals from Columbus Crew SC under newly appointed USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Major League Soccer has announced that an investment group comprised of Cleveland Browns owners the Haslam Family and the Edwards Family has reached an "agreement in principle" to acquire an ownership position in MLS, one that will see the group operate the Columbus Crew starting in January of 2019.

In a prepared statement, MLS commissioner Don Garber said he was "extremely pleased" that the deal had reached this stage, and he noted the contributions of the various stakeholders involved in keeping the Crew in Columbus.

"While we work to finalize the deal promptly, we want to state publicly the tremendous collaboration and community support for Crew SC, which has set the stage for a powerful plan that includes a world-class soccer stadium -- a critical step that will help ensure the club's success on and off the field.

"We appreciate all the diligent work from the Haslam and Edwards Families, the leadership from the Columbus Partnership, the City of Columbus, Franklin County and the State of Ohio, Precourt Sports Ventures, and all of those who have contributed over the past several months to create the elements that will solidify Crew SC's long-term future as an integral part of the Columbus sports scene."

Fourteen months ago, current owner Precourt Sports Ventures made public its plans to explore moving the franchise to Austin, Texas. That sparked a grassroots movement using the hashtag "#SaveTheCrew" involving fans and community leaders. The State of Ohio and the city of Columbus also filed a lawsuit against PSV and MLS, citing the state's Modell Law that prevents professional sports franchises that receive state funding from relocating without trying to sell to local owners first.

The backlash and litigation led MLS to reconsider moving the team, and once the Haslams and Edwards were recruited as potential investors, a compromise was reached whereby PSV would get a new team in Austin while the new ownership group would keep the team in Columbus. Community leaders announced earlier this month plans to build a new stadium as well as repurpose the team's current home, MAPFRE Stadium, into a training facility and community sports park.

The lawsuit was officially dismissed on Friday, clearing the way for the announcement.

"Throughout our conversations, it's been overwhelmingly clear that Crew SC belongs in Columbus, and we are thrilled to have reached an agreement in principle to assume an ownership position in Major League Soccer and to operate Columbus Crew SC," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, along with Dr. Pete Edwards.

"As the stewards of Crew SC, we will always be focused on building a championship caliber team that makes the city proud, creating dynamic and memorable fan experiences and deeply engaging the community to make a positive impact."

The announcement should allow the team to confirm that Caleb Porter will be joining the Crew as its next manager, following the departure of Gregg Berhalter to the U.S. men's national team earlier this month.

The new ownership has also been actively recruiting a new sporting director with former LA Galaxy and U.S. manager Bruce Arena, former New York Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis and current Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko mentioned as candidates.

