Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
LA Galaxy decline option on Jermaine Jones; Mike Grella, Red Bulls split

The LA Galaxy declined their option on former United States midfielder Jermaine Jones on the final day for MLS non-playoff teams to make contract option decisions.

Jones, 36, made 20 appearances for the Galaxy this season but failed to help LA to a postseason spot in the Western Conference. 

In all, the Galaxy declined their option on 13 players, leaving just 13 of their 30 roster spots for 2018 currently filled, including those players who were out of contract.

Elsewhere, among those who had their option declined was New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella.

Grella, 30, endured an injury-plagued campaign with the Red Bulls in 2017, featuring in only eight matches.

Jermaine Jones
Jermaine Jones appeared in 20 matches for the Galaxy this season.

The Vancouver Whitecaps parted ways with midfielders Matias Laba and Christian Bolanos.

Laba, a former Argentina youth international, saw his season end prematurely after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in early August.

Bolanos, a Costa Rica international, was let go after providing seven assists for the Whitecaps last term.

Every MLS team except the four currently playing in the conference finals had until Monday to make their decisions on player options. 

The deadline for the two conference runners-up will be Dec. 1. And the deadline for the MLS Cup finalists will be Dec. 10.

