2017 Major League Soccer playoffs schedule and matchups

Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

MLS: 46 Decision Day goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
Read

DC United 1-2 NYRB: Veron seals it - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Montreal 2-3 New England: Rowe sinks Impact

MLS Highlights
Read

WATCH: Nemanja Nikolic's Golden Boot campaign

MLS Highlights
Read
San Jose Earthquakes celebration

San Jose celebrates in dramatic Decision Day

Major League Soccer Jason Davis
Read

Can Vancouver, Sporting KC change playoff fortunes?

Major League Soccer
Read

Seattle 3-0 Colorado: Lodeiro brace, Dempsey sent off

MLS Highlights
Read

W2W4: MLS Eastern Conference knockout round

Major League Soccer
Read

Houston Dynamo 3-0 Chicago Fire: Houston finish 4th in West

MLS Highlights
Read

NYCFC 2-2 Columbus: Villa secures No. 2 seed

MLS Highlights
Read

FC Dallas 5-1 LA Galaxy: Dallas miss playoffs

MLS Highlights
Read

San Jose hero Urena reacts to playoff-clinching goal

Major League Soccer
Read

Portland 2-1 Vancouver: Timbers top the West

MLS Highlights
Read
Nemanja Nikolic

Fire's Nikolic wins MLS Golden Boot award

Chicago Fire ESPN staff
Read

San Jose 3-2 Minnesota: Earthquakes win it late

MLS Highlights
Read

Atlanta United sets MLS attendance records

Atlanta United ESPN staff
Read

Philadelphia 6-1 Orlando City: 3 braces for Union

MLS Highlights
Read

Toronto FC sets MLS season points record

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Read

Lodeiro thumps Seattle's 3rd goal

MLS Highlights
Read

WATCH: Decision Day postgame show

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

2017 Major League Soccer playoffs schedule and matchups

The Seattle Sounders lifted MLS Cup last season.

The matchups are set for the 2017 Major League Soccer playoffs, with MLS Cup set for Dec. 9 on ESPN.

The top six teams from each conference will fight it out, with the best two teams in the East and West all receiving byes to the conference semifinals. They will play the winners of the third and fourth seeds in each conference, who host the fifth and sixth seeds in single knockout matches.

The conference semifinals and finals that follow are each over two legs. The conference finals will wait a week until after the FIFA international break. MLS Cup will be hosted by the surviving team with the best regular-season record.

Playoff seeding

Eastern Conference
1. Toronto FC
2. New York City FC
3. Chicago Fire
4. Atlanta United
5. Columbus Crew SC
6. New York Red Bulls

Western Conference
1. Portland Timbers
2. Seattle Sounders
3. Vancouver Whitecaps
4. Houston Dynamo
5. Sporting Kansas City
6. San Jose Earthquakes

Knockout Round

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Oct. 25:
Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls -- 8:30 p.m.; FS1, UniMas
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes -- 10:30 p.m.; UniMas

Thursday, Oct. 26:
Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew SC -- 7 p.m.; ESPN2, UniMas
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City -- 9:30 p.m.; UniMas

Conference Semifinals

Teams receiving byes to this stage: Toronto FC,  New York City FC, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders

Sunday, Oct. 29:
Western Conference series 1, first leg - 5 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Oct. 30:
Eastern Conference series 1, first leg - Time TBD, FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 31:
Eastern Conference series 2, first leg - Time TBD, ESPN
Western Conference series 2, first leg - Time TBD, FS1

Sunday, Nov. 5:
Eastern Conference series 1, second leg - Time and channel TBD
Eastern Conference series 2, second leg - Time and channel TBD
Western Conference series 1, second leg - Time and channel TBD
Western Conference series 2, second leg - Time and channel TBD

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Nov. 21:
Eastern Conference, first leg - 8 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference, first leg - Time TBD, FS1

Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29:
Western Conference, second leg - Time TBD, FS1

Thursday, Nov. 30:
Eastern Conference, second leg - Time TBD, ESPN

2017 MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9:
4 p.m., ESPN and UniMas

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.