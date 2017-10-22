2017 Major League Soccer playoffs schedule and matchups
The matchups are set for the 2017 Major League Soccer playoffs, with MLS Cup set for Dec. 9 on ESPN.
The top six teams from each conference will fight it out, with the best two teams in the East and West all receiving byes to the conference semifinals. They will play the winners of the third and fourth seeds in each conference, who host the fifth and sixth seeds in single knockout matches.
The conference semifinals and finals that follow are each over two legs. The conference finals will wait a week until after the FIFA international break. MLS Cup will be hosted by the surviving team with the best regular-season record.
Playoff seeding
Eastern Conference
1. Toronto FC
2. New York City FC
3. Chicago Fire
4. Atlanta United
5. Columbus Crew SC
6. New York Red Bulls
Western Conference
1. Portland Timbers
2. Seattle Sounders
3. Vancouver Whitecaps
4. Houston Dynamo
5. Sporting Kansas City
6. San Jose Earthquakes
Knockout Round
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Oct. 25:
Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls -- 8:30 p.m.; FS1, UniMas
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes -- 10:30 p.m.; UniMas
Thursday, Oct. 26:
Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew SC -- 7 p.m.; ESPN2, UniMas
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City -- 9:30 p.m.; UniMas
Conference Semifinals
Teams receiving byes to this stage: Toronto FC, New York City FC, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders
Sunday, Oct. 29:
Western Conference series 1, first leg - 5 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Oct. 30:
Eastern Conference series 1, first leg - Time TBD, FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
Eastern Conference series 2, first leg - Time TBD, ESPN
Western Conference series 2, first leg - Time TBD, FS1
Sunday, Nov. 5:
Eastern Conference series 1, second leg - Time and channel TBD
Eastern Conference series 2, second leg - Time and channel TBD
Western Conference series 1, second leg - Time and channel TBD
Western Conference series 2, second leg - Time and channel TBD
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Nov. 21:
Eastern Conference, first leg - 8 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference, first leg - Time TBD, FS1
Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29:
Western Conference, second leg - Time TBD, FS1
Thursday, Nov. 30:
Eastern Conference, second leg - Time TBD, ESPN
2017 MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9:
4 p.m., ESPN and UniMas
