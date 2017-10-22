2017 Major League Soccer playoffs schedule and matchups

The Seattle Sounders lifted MLS Cup last season.

The matchups are set for the 2017 Major League Soccer playoffs, with MLS Cup set for Dec. 9 on ESPN.

The top six teams from each conference will fight it out, with the best two teams in the East and West all receiving byes to the conference semifinals. They will play the winners of the third and fourth seeds in each conference, who host the fifth and sixth seeds in single knockout matches.

The conference semifinals and finals that follow are each over two legs. The conference finals will wait a week until after the FIFA international break. MLS Cup will be hosted by the surviving team with the best regular-season record.

Playoff seeding

Eastern Conference

1. Toronto FC

2. New York City FC

3. Chicago Fire

4. Atlanta United

5. Columbus Crew SC

6. New York Red Bulls

Western Conference

1. Portland Timbers

2. Seattle Sounders

3. Vancouver Whitecaps

4. Houston Dynamo

5. Sporting Kansas City

6. San Jose Earthquakes

Knockout Round

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Oct. 25:

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls -- 8:30 p.m.; FS1, UniMas

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes -- 10:30 p.m.; UniMas

Thursday, Oct. 26:

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew SC -- 7 p.m.; ESPN2, UniMas

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City -- 9:30 p.m.; UniMas

Conference Semifinals

Teams receiving byes to this stage: Toronto FC, New York City FC, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Western Conference series 1, first leg - 5 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Oct. 30:

Eastern Conference series 1, first leg - Time TBD, FS1



Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Eastern Conference series 2, first leg - Time TBD, ESPN

Western Conference series 2, first leg - Time TBD, FS1

Sunday, Nov. 5:

Eastern Conference series 1, second leg - Time and channel TBD

Eastern Conference series 2, second leg - Time and channel TBD

Western Conference series 1, second leg - Time and channel TBD

Western Conference series 2, second leg - Time and channel TBD

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Nov. 21:

Eastern Conference, first leg - 8 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference, first leg - Time TBD, FS1

Tuesday, Nov. 28 or Wednesday, Nov. 29:

Western Conference, second leg - Time TBD, FS1

Thursday, Nov. 30:

Eastern Conference, second leg - Time TBD, ESPN

2017 MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9:

4 p.m., ESPN and UniMas