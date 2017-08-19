New York City FC score last-gasp winner to sink New England Revolution

David Villa cancelled out Teal Bunbury's goal, as Jonathan Lewis played hero with his 94th minute game winner.

Jonathan Lewis scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday for its third-straight victory.

The 20-year-old rookie has scored his only two MLS goals in back-to-back games.

David Villa trapped a long cross from R.J. Allen on the left side and dropped it to Ben Sweat, who first-timed a left footer to Lewis at the top of the sic-yard box for the finish in the fourth minute of injury time.

Teal Bunbury put away a rebound to open the scoring for New England in the 57th minute. Andrew Farrell's shot from distance backed up goalkeeper Sean Johnson against the goal line, but he dropped the save and Bunbury scored from close range.

It was his fifth goal in the last five games. Villa tied it for NYCFC in the 77th with his MLS-leading 19th goal.

The Revolution are winless in their last 14 road games, a franchise-worst record.