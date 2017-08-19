Dempsey hits stoppage-time pen for Seattle; NYCFC score last-gasp winner

Clint Dempsey converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to help Seattle earn a dramatic home victory over Minnesota.

Clint Dempsey converted a penalty kick in the final seconds of stoppage time on Sunday night, lifting the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United.

A corner kick by Seattle's Joevin Jones floated into the penalty area, and Minnesota's Jermaine Taylor was called for a hand ball in a scrum of players battling for possession.

Dempsey stepped up soon after and drilled his kick to the right side past Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his 11th of the year.

Referee Ismail Elfath blew the final whistle as soon as Minnesota kicked off following Seattle taking the lead.

Chad Marshall also scored for the Sounders, who tied a club record by extending their unbeaten streak to nine games equalling an identical 6-0-3 mark from May 28-July 16, 2011.

Seattle was forced to rally after its club-record shutout streak ended at 421 minutes on a goal by Minnesota's Ethan Finlay in the 21st minute.

The Loons are still looking for their first road win of the season, having lost eight and drawn two away from Minneapolis.

David Villa cancelled out Teal Bunbury's goal, as Jonathan Lewis played hero with his 94th minute game winner.

Jonathan Lewis scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday for its third-straight victory.

The 20-year-old rookie has scored his only two MLS goals in back-to-back games.

David Villa trapped a long cross from R.J. Allen on the left side and dropped it to Ben Sweat, who first-timed a left footer to Lewis at the top of the sic-yard box for the finish in the fourth minute of injury time.

Teal Bunbury put away a rebound to open the scoring for New England in the 57th minute. Andrew Farrell's shot from distance backed up goalkeeper Sean Johnson against the goal line, but he dropped the save and Bunbury scored from close range.

It was his fifth goal in the last five games. Villa tied it for NYCFC in the 77th with his MLS-leading 19th goal.

The Revolution are winless in their last 14 road games, a franchise-worst record.