David Villa scores wonder goal for NYCFC; Whitecaps drop Sounders

Philadelphia's slow start to the season continues as NYCFC grabbed the away win, highlighted by a David Villa wonder goal.

New York City FC piled on the Philadelphia Union's early season woe, as David Villa scored a remarkable goal from near midfield to seal a 2-0 win for Patrick Vieira's team at Talen Energy Stadium on Friday night.

After a slow opening 20 minutes, the match opened up. Jack Harrison turned Philadelphia over in its defensive third, took two touches and fired just wide of the Union goal.

Philadelphia countered right away with U.S. international Alejandro Bedoya stinging Sean Johnson's hands with a low, line drive from 18 yards out.

Villa tried his luck next from the top of the Union penalty area following a nice cutback pass from Rodney Wallace, but the former Spain international's shot was blocked away by a defender, bringing penalty shouts from the visitors.

A Union turnover led to NYCFC's opener, as Ronald Matarrita sprang Harrison in the Philly area and he finished with aplomb for his second goal of the 2017 season.

Blake saved Philadelphia going down two goals twice within seconds in the 67th minute as he blocked an easy one-on-one chance for NYCFC before Wallace scuffed the rebound. Maxi Moralez then had his close-range attempt tipped over the crossbar by the Jamaica international.

Villa then scored NYCFC's second from 50 yards out, catching Blake off his line and floating the ball well over the Union goalkeeper's head

The result means the Union are still winless in 2017, with manager Jim Curtin already feeling the heat for last year's surprise playoff package.

Former Seattle Sounder Freddy Montero scored twice in Vancouver's win against Seattle.

Fredy Montero scored twice against his former team to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1.

The Colombian striker opened the scoring the 65th minute, heading Cristian Techera's cross beyond goalkeeper Stefan Frei's fingertips.

Montero, who scored 47 times and added 34 assists in 119 regular-season appearances with Seattle from 2009 to 2012, dropped to his knees after the goal and pointed to the sky in a muted celebration before he was joined by teammates.

On loan to Vancouver this season from his Chinese Super League club, Montero doubled the lead in the 80th minute from a corner when he nodded home Kendall Waston's flick-on past a helpless Frei.

Will Bruin got one back for defending MLS Cup champions Seattle in the 89th minute.

San Jose earned a point against FC Dallas with a goal from Jahmir Hyka seconds from time.

Jahmir Hyka scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time and the San Jose Earthquakes tied FC Dallas 1-1.

It's the second straight 90th-minute, game-tying goal for San Jose (2-2-2), which is undefeated at home. Dallas (3-0-2) is unbeaten in the last eight series meetings.

Kellyn Acosta scored his second goal of the season in the 78th minute to give FC Dallas a 1-0 lead. Maximiliano Urruti dribbled past a defender at the top of the box but it was poked away from behind. The loose ball fell to the feet of Acosta and his deflected shot found the back of the net.

Hyka tied it in the final seconds. Chris Wondolowski's header was misplayed by a player from each team, and Hyka ran to it, headed it forward and one-touched it home.

Last Saturday, Wondolowski had the equalizer in the 90th minute against Seattle.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.