Former Costa Rica and Real Salt Lake star Alvaro Saborio retires

Former Costa Rica and MLS striker Alvaro Saborio has announced his retirement following a reported dispute with Saprissa fans.

Saborio, who earned over 100 caps with Costa Rica, recently joined Saprissa after deciding to leave D.C United in December.

According to CRHoy.com, Saborio came into conflict with fans in a recent loss and afterward he decided to retire "more than anything to protect my family."

"I don't want to expose them to these things and I no longer want to play," said the 34-year-old, who has also dealt with knee injuries.

Saborio moved to MLS in 2010 and was named the league's Newcomer of the Year. He spent five and a half years with Real Salt Lake, where he remains the club's all-time leading scorer with 63 regular season goals and 79 in all competitions.

He was traded to D.C. United in 2015, adding another four goals to his career tally.

Saborio announced his retirement on Twitter, writing in Spanish: "Yesterday I took the decision to retire from from playing professional soccer. First of all I give thanks to God for all he blessed me with on this path. I feel happy to have have had the opportunity to do what I love since I was a child for all this time.

"When I was a child I dreamed about becoming a professional soccer player. God gave me a lot more than that and I am completely thankful to him for everything. I want to thank the teammates, coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, massage therapists, kit men, fans, etc.

"Now I come to a stage of my life that fills me with illusion, happiness and motivation. "Many thanks to everyone."

