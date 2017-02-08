Previous
PRO hires Howard Webb to oversee video assistant referee program in MLS

Webb has been mocked his entire career but still refereed with authority, good sense and class.
Howard Webb has joined the Professional Referee Organization.

The organization that oversees officiating in MLS has hired former Premier League and FIFA referee Howard Webb as its manager of video assistant referee operations.

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) says Webb will "oversee the development and education, assessment, and assignment of Video Assistant Referees (VARs)."

MLS has been testing video assistants during preseason games and plans to implement them by the All-Star Game and the second half of the 2017 season.

Webb, 45, retired as a referee in 2014 after a 25-year career. He officiated both the World Cup and UEFA Champions League finals in 2010.

"I'm delighted to join the Professional Referee Organization for this new challenge and contribute to the implementation of what I view as a crucial development for the sport," Webb said in a statement.

"I have tremendous respect for the organization that Peter Walton has created and am excited to be on board for the continued development of this initiative."

