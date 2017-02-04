St. Louis MLS stadium plan will make it to ballot to be voted on in April
The fate of a proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis and the effort to attract a Major League Soccer team, will apparently come down to city voters.
After weeks of debate, aldermen on Friday voted to place on the April 4 ballot a measure asking voters to approve $60 million to help fund the stadium.
Mayor Francis Slay signed the bill soon after it was passed. A circuit judge must still approve putting the issue on the ballot because the city missed a deadline.
The investor group SC STL last year announced plans for the stadium and on Tuesday put in a bid for an MLS expansion team.
The league said it will award two expansion teams this fall to begin play by 2020.
SC STL called approval of the bill a "major milestone" in the effort to bring MLS to St. Louis.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.