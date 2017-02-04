Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
St. Louis MLS stadium plan will make it to ballot to be voted on in April

St. Louis' plans for an MLS stadium will come down to voters in April.

The fate of a proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis and the effort to attract a Major League Soccer team, will apparently come down to city voters.

After weeks of debate, aldermen on Friday voted to place on the April 4 ballot a measure asking voters to approve $60 million to help fund the stadium.

Mayor Francis Slay signed the bill soon after it was passed. A circuit judge must still approve putting the issue on the ballot because the city missed a deadline.

The investor group SC STL last year announced plans for the stadium and on Tuesday put in a bid for an MLS expansion team.

The league said it will award two expansion teams this fall to begin play by 2020.

SC STL called approval of the bill a "major milestone" in the effort to bring MLS to St. Louis.

