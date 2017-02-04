Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Timbers defender Nat Borchers decides to retire after 14 seasons

Veteran defender and former MLS Cup winner Nat Borchers is hoping to add a second title to his collection with the Portland Timbers.
Nat Borchers has decided to retire at age 35.

Portland Timbers defender Nat Borchers announced his retirement on Friday.

Known for his long red beard, Borchers decided to hang up his boots after 14 seasons at age 35.

"I have given the game everything and will step away extremely grateful to have played 14 professional seasons," he said in a statement. "While this decision was tremendously difficult, I am proud of my contribution to this chapter of Major League Soccer.

"I played for three well-respected MLS clubs, experienced playing abroad, and made some incredible relationships. To be a professional athlete is a privilege, but I didn't get here alone.

"Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans for their support throughout my career. I am excited for the future challenges that await."

Diego Valeri says while 2016 was a good year personally, he's constantly wants Portland to improve.

Borchers spent just the past two seasons with Portland and won the MLS Cup final in 2015.

But he was also a consistent starter throughout his career, playing over 2,000 minutes in 11 seasons in MLS from 2003-15.

After three years with the Colorado Rapids, Borchers moved to Odd Greland in Norway, where he spent two seasons before returning to MLS with Real Salt Lake in 2008.

Borchers made a big impact at RSL, helping the team win the 2009 MLS Cup and reach the 2011 CONCACAF Champions League final, in which he scored in the first leg against Monterrey. He was named to the MLS Best XI in 2010.

He earned three caps with the U.S. national team from 2005-2010.

Comments

