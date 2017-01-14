Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
LIVE 48'
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
0
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
LIVE 90' +3'
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Minnesota United selects striker Abu Danladi first in MLS SuperDraft

Minnesota United selected former UCLA forward Abu Danladi with the first pick of the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Danladi, 21, is considered by many to be the most-talented prospect in the draft, but he has battled injury during his career making him a somewhat risky pick.

Fellow expansion team Atlanta United picked 19-year-old Miles Robinson with the second pick, the Syracuse defender is a regular in the U.S. Under-20 national team.

The Chicago Fire traded the third pick of the draft to New York City FC for $250,000 in general allocation money, and the Big Apple club used the pick on Akron midfielder Jonathan Lewis.

Round 1

Pick Team Player Pos College
1 (1) Minnesota United Abu Danladi F UCLA
2 (2) Atlanta United Miles Robinson D Syracuse
3 (3) NYCFC (pick acquired from Chicago) Jonathan Lewis M Akron
4 (4) Portland Timbers (pick acquired from Houston) Jeremy Ebobisse F Duke
5 (5) Columbus Crew SC Lalas Abubakar D Dayton
6 (6) San Jose Earthquakes Jackson Yueill M UCLA
7 (7) Vancouver Whitecaps Jakob Nerwinski D UConn
8 (8) Atlanta United
9 (9) Columbus Crew SC
10 (10) Portland Timbers
11 (11) Chicago Fire
12 (12) D.C. United
13 (13) Real Salt Lake
14 (14) Sporting Kansas City
15 (15) Colorado Rapids
16 (16) Seattle Sounders
17 (17) New York Red Bulls
18 (18) FC Dallas
19 (19) Montreal Impact
20 (20) New England Revolution
21 (21) Toronto FC
22 (22) Seattle Sounders

Round 2

Pick Team Player Pos College
1 (23) Minnesota United
2 (24) Colorado Rapids
3 (25) Chicago Fire
4 (26) Toronto FC
5 (27) Toronto FC
6 (28) San Jose Earthquakes
7 (29) Vancouver Whitecaps
8 (30) Houston Dynamo
9 (31) New England Revolution
10 (32) Portland Timbers
11 (33) Philadelphia Union
12 (34) D.C. United
13 (35) Real Salt Lake
14 (36) Houston Dynamo
15 (37) FC Dallas
16 (38) New York City FC
17 (39) New York Red Bulls
18 (40) FC Dallas
19 (41) Montreal Impact
20 (42) Philadelphia Union
21 (43) D.C. United
22 (44) Seattle Sounders

Rounds 3 and 4 will take place via conference call on Tuesday.

