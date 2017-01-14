Minnesota United selects striker Abu Danladi first in MLS SuperDraft

Abu Danladi was selected in the first pick of Friday's MLS draft.

Minnesota United selected former UCLA forward Abu Danladi with the first pick of the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Danladi, 21, is considered by many to be the most-talented prospect in the draft, but he has battled injury during his career making him a somewhat risky pick.

Fellow expansion team Atlanta United picked 19-year-old Miles Robinson with the second pick, the Syracuse defender is a regular in the U.S. Under-20 national team.

The Chicago Fire traded the third pick of the draft to New York City FC for $250,000 in general allocation money, and the Big Apple club used the pick on Akron midfielder Jonathan Lewis.

Rounds 3 and 4 will take place via conference call on Tuesday.