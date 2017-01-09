Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Veteran defender Chris Wingert re-signs with Real Salt Lake

Chris Wingert
Chris Wingert will turn out for Real Salt Lake in the 2017 MLS season.

Real Salt Lake have announced that veteran defender Chris Wingert has re-signed with the club for the upcoming season.

Wingert, 34, returned to Real Salt Lake last year after spending a season with the New York City FC and made 20 appearances for the club throughout the season.

"We brought Chris back last season to bring depth to every position on our back line and provide a veteran presence in the locker room," Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel said in a club-issued statement.

"As he showed throughout the year, he is still a capable contributor and bringing him back for the 2017 season is a positive in all aspects. He is a positive influence in the locker room and on the field."

Wingert spent eight consecutive seasons with Real Salt Lake between 2007 to 2014 before moving to New York in 2015.

