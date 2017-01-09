Veteran defender Chris Wingert re-signs with Real Salt Lake

Chris Wingert will turn out for Real Salt Lake in the 2017 MLS season.

Real Salt Lake have announced that veteran defender Chris Wingert has re-signed with the club for the upcoming season.

Wingert, 34, returned to Real Salt Lake last year after spending a season with the New York City FC and made 20 appearances for the club throughout the season.

"We brought Chris back last season to bring depth to every position on our back line and provide a veteran presence in the locker room," Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel said in a club-issued statement.

"As he showed throughout the year, he is still a capable contributor and bringing him back for the 2017 season is a positive in all aspects. He is a positive influence in the locker room and on the field."

Wingert spent eight consecutive seasons with Real Salt Lake between 2007 to 2014 before moving to New York in 2015.

