Bill Hamid pulls out of United States camp with knee injury

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid has withdrawn from United States national team training camp with a knee injury, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, Hamid aggravated his right knee, the same one in which a torn lateral meniscus caused him to miss four months last year, though this time MRI results were negative.

Hamid will not not be replaced in the squad for the January camp, Bruce Arena's first since replacing Jurgen Klinsmann as manager in November.

Arena will still have four other goalkeepers in camp: David Bingham, Stefan Frei, Nick Rimando and Luis Robles.

D.C. United is scheduled to open training camp in two weeks. Hamid is in the final year of his MLS contract and reportedly trained with Swansea City in November.

