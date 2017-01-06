Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Bill Hamid pulls out of United States camp with knee injury

Bill Hamid will not be able to take part in U.S. camp this month.

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid has withdrawn from United States national team training camp with a knee injury, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, Hamid aggravated his right knee, the same one in which a torn lateral meniscus caused him to miss four months last year, though this time MRI results were negative.

Hamid will not not be replaced in the squad for the January camp, Bruce Arena's first since replacing Jurgen Klinsmann as manager in November.

Arena will still have four other goalkeepers in camp: David Bingham, Stefan Frei, Nick Rimando and Luis Robles.

D.C. United is scheduled to open training camp in two weeks. Hamid is in the final year of his MLS contract and reportedly trained with Swansea City in November.

