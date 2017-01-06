St. Louis bid to join MLS in doubt as stadium funding plan is dropped

A plan to build a soccer stadium in St. Louis using public funding has been dropped.

"That bill will not be moving forward," Alderman Christine Ingrassia said on Tuesday

Ingrassia later clarified on Twitter that the proposal from SC STL that she sponsored will not be on the April ballot, though she hasn't given up on the prospect of bringing a team to St. Louis.

Not on the April ballot, but doesn't rule out a future for MLS in the city. https://t.co/yjuA0qxPjW - Christine Ingrassia (@chryssi) January 10, 2017

Mayor Francis Slay says he's hopeful a "clearer picture" will emerge by the end of the week.

"We remain committed to working with SC STL to develop a sound financial proposal to put before the voters. That said, we don't yet have an agreement," Slay said in a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "There are a lot of components that still need to come together, especially support from the State."

However, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who took office on Monday, opposes any state funding. Investors were seeking $40m in state tax credits.

An SC STL spokesman declined to speculate on the future of the project.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.