Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
LIVE 56'
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
MLS reaches deals with TSN and TVA for Canadian television rights

We set up a fake lie detector test, hired two actors, and asked players at the MLS Combine some ridiculous questions.

Major League Soccer extended its Canadian English-language television rights agreement with TSN for five years and struck an agreement for TVA Sports to replace RDS as its French-language network.

TSN has been MLS's broadcast partner since 2011. It will show all Toronto and Vancouver games this year and some Montreal matches.

Its coverage will also include the All-Star Game and playoffs.

TVA will televise Montreal matches, the All-Star Game and the playoffs.

