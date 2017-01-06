MLS reaches deals with TSN and TVA for Canadian television rights
Major League Soccer extended its Canadian English-language television rights agreement with TSN for five years and struck an agreement for TVA Sports to replace RDS as its French-language network.
TSN has been MLS's broadcast partner since 2011. It will show all Toronto and Vancouver games this year and some Montreal matches.
Its coverage will also include the All-Star Game and playoffs.
TVA will televise Montreal matches, the All-Star Game and the playoffs.
