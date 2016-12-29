Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details


ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Orlando City dedicates section in stadium to Pulse shooting victims

Orlando City fans observe a moment of silence in a home match last June after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Major League Soccer club Orlando City unveiled 49 rainbow-colored seats in section 12 of its new stadium as a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed at the Orlando nightclub when a lone gunman entered the establishment and opened fire.

The club chose the rainbow colors with the hashtag Orlando United on each seat to represent its mission to be an "inclusive, diverse and welcoming community." The rest of the seats in the brand-new downtown stadium are purple and white.

Phil Rawlins, the club's founder and life-president, thanked staff and construction workers at the dedication and told the Orlando City website: "We are here to commemorate and unveil the 49 rainbow-colored seats that will sit permanently in section 12 of our stadium as a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12.

"These are regular season-ticket holder seats. We put them in section 12 because obviously we felt that was pertinent. It was June 12th last year when the tragedy happened. They are right down by the benches and will certainly be seen by everyone in the stadium."

The first match at the new stadium is scheduled for March 5, when Orlando City hosts New York City FC on the opening weekend of the 2017 MLS season.

