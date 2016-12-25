Erick 'Cubo' Torres returning to Houston Dynamo after Cruz Azul loan

Erick Torres will be returning to the Houston Dynamo next season.

The Houston Dynamo have announced the return of Mexico international Erick "Cubo" Torres from Cruz Azul.

The 23-year-old forward was loaned to the Liga MX side for the remainder of the 2016 calendar year on Sept. 3, with Cruz Azul holding the right to make the deal a permanent transfer at the conclusion of the loan period.

However, Los Cementeros have refused that right and Torres -- as well as his Designated Players' rights -- will be sent back to Houston, where he recorded just one assist in 11 appearances before the move last season.

At the time of the initial deal, Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said the move was in the best interest of the club and the player.

"After careful consideration as a club, and following discussions with Erick, we feel at this time he will benefit from a fresh environment going on loan with Cruz Azul," Jordan said in September.

Torres made three appearances -- totaling just 44 minutes -- for Cruz Azul during his time at the club. He scored one goal.

The former Chivas man has featured four times for his country, most recently in an April 2015 friendly defeat to the United States in San Antonio, Texas.

