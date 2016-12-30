Landon Donovan in talks to continue career with Real Salt Lake - source

Landon Donovan joins SportsCenter to discuss his return to LA, MLS Cup, Tim Howard and USA's upcoming match with Mexico.

Real Salt Lake has had "exploratory discussions" about Landon Donovan continuing his MLS career in 2017, a league source has confirmed to ESPN FC.

ESPN's Julie Stewart-Binks reported earlier on Thursday that RSL has offered Donovan a contract, as has a team from the league's Eastern Conference, while Fox Sports said that Donovan had not decided whether to accept a deal.

Soccer Wire was the first to reveal RSL had been in contract with Donovan last week.

Donovan, 34, ended a 21-month retirement in September to rejoin the LA Galaxy for the final months of the season, but he did not confirm his plans for next season after the Galaxy's playoff run ended.

The Galaxy have not not announced Donovan's plans, either, though president Chris Klein told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month that the midfielder's return "was always going to be a short-term thing."

General manager Peter Vagenas confirmed a week later that LA did not expect him to return to the Galaxy.

Donovan, the top scorer in the history of MLS and the U.S. national team, appeared in six regular-season games and three playoff contests for the Galaxy, adding one goal to his league-record total of 145.

He said after LA lost in the Western Conference semifinals that he hadn't made any decisions about his future.

"The last while that I was playing before [retirement], it became more of a job than fun," Donovan said. "And when that line got crossed, it was hard for me. But this was enjoyable.

"I really had fun. I enjoyed playing. It was good to have that to help remind me of the joy that this game has always brought me."

Before his initial retirement, Donovan, a Southern California native, played for the Galaxy from 2005-2014, winning four MLS Cups after previously winning two more titles in four seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.

ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this this report.