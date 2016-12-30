Landon Donovan in talks to continue career with Real Salt Lake - source

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Landon Donovan

Donovan, Real Salt Lake in talks - source

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

The Sweeper: Hero to zero for van Dijk

English Premier League
Read

Pulisic not ruling out Prem, MLS in future

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Video via MLS: Penalty saves of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

MLS players are the big winners under Arena

United States Noah Davis
Read

Orlando signs free agent Will Johnson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
David Villa

Villa: I joined Barcelona to help Valencia

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Tigres RSL CCL 160224

FC Dallas signs former RSL star Morales

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Torres celeb vs Toronto 161210

Seattle's Torres gets tattoo... of himself

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Video via MLS: The 5 best nutmegs of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Giovinco brings 'nothing but shine'

Major League Soccer
Read
Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro

Dempsey's health affecting Sounders' plans

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Read

Chicago adds Juninho on loan from Tijuana

Chicago Fire ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Shakastrophic MLS gaffes of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Ale's top MLS moments of filth

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Worst MLS misses in 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Atlanta signs Garza to 1-year loan deal

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Landon Donovan in talks to continue career with Real Salt Lake - source

Landon Donovan joins SportsCenter to discuss his return to LA, MLS Cup, Tim Howard and USA's upcoming match with Mexico.

Real Salt Lake has had "exploratory discussions" about Landon Donovan continuing his MLS career in 2017, a league source has confirmed to ESPN FC.

ESPN's Julie Stewart-Binks reported earlier on Thursday that RSL has offered Donovan a contract, as has a team from the league's Eastern Conference, while Fox Sports said that Donovan had not decided whether to accept a deal.

Soccer Wire was the first to reveal RSL had been in contract with Donovan last week.

Donovan, 34, ended a 21-month retirement in September to rejoin the LA Galaxy for the final months of the season, but he did not confirm his plans for next season after the Galaxy's playoff run ended.

The Galaxy have not not announced Donovan's plans, either, though president Chris Klein told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month that the midfielder's return "was always going to be a short-term thing."

General manager Peter Vagenas confirmed a week later that LA did not expect him to return to the Galaxy.

Donovan, the top scorer in the history of MLS and the U.S. national team, appeared in six regular-season games and three playoff contests for the Galaxy, adding one goal to his league-record total of 145.

He said after LA lost in the Western Conference semifinals that he hadn't made any decisions about his future.

"The last while that I was playing before [retirement], it became more of a job than fun," Donovan said. "And when that line got crossed, it was hard for me. But this was enjoyable.

"I really had fun. I enjoyed playing. It was good to have that to help remind me of the joy that this game has always brought me."

Before his initial retirement, Donovan, a Southern California native, played for the Galaxy from 2005-2014, winning four MLS Cups after previously winning two more titles in four seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.

ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.