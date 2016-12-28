Javier Morales signs with FC Dallas after 10 years at Real Salt Lake

Javier Morales has moved to FC Dallas after playing for 10 years at Real Salt Lake.

Former Real Salt Lake star Javier Morales found a new home by signing with FC Dallas on Tuesday.

Morales, 36, was a free agent after spending a decade with RSL. Dallas did not announce terms of the deal.

"We're excited to bring Javier Morales to Dallas," club president Dan Hunt said in a video. "He is a player that when we looked at the possible free agents, Javier was at the top of our list of players to bring to the FC Dallas family here.

"He's a guy who has tortured us over the years, had a lot of success, had a lot of success in the league if you look at him. He's been a consistent over-2,000-minute player a year."

The Argentine midfielder scored 49 league goals during his time in Utah and was named to the MLS All-Star team three times.

In November, Morales said he had not planned on leaving RSL, but he was surprised when the club decided not to pick up his option for 2017. He now joins a Western Conference rival.

FC Dallas' season begins with the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals against Arabe Unido on Feb. 23.

"Javier brings great leadership, so we're excited for him to be a new member of FC Dallas, and we think he'll really help us out in CONCACAF Champions League," Hunt said.