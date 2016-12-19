Seattle Sounders acquire midfielder Harry Shipp from Montreal Impact

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ramos in mix for San Jose GM job - sources

San Jose Earthquakes Jeff Carlisle
Read
Harry Shipp Impact action

Seattle acquires Harry Shipp from Montreal

Seattle Sounders Associated Press
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 solo runs of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Revolution's Neumann retires from MLS

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read

Minnesota at Portland to open MLS season

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

Minnesota agrees fee for Ibarra - source

Minnesota United Austin Lindberg
Read
John Ingram

Ingram to bankroll Nashville's MLS bid

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Ortiz joins D.C. United on season-long loan

D.C. United ESPN staff
Read

Timbers land Attinella in Minnesota trade

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Nemanja Nikolic Legia Warsaw

Chicago seals DP signing of striker Nikolic

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Video via MLS: Chicago's new striker

Major League Soccer
Read

Elis joins Houston on loan from Monterrey

Houston Dynamo ESPN staff
Read

Video via MLS: From worst to MLS Cup

Major League Soccer
Read

Crew SC's Sauro to miss all of 2017 season

Columbus Crew SC ESPN staff
Read

St. Louis MLS group delays state meeting

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 long-range goals

Major League Soccer
Read

Te Kloese on Quakes' shortlist - sources

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

D.C. United signs Franklin to new contract

DC United ESPN staff
Read

Video via MLS: Susannah and Calen's favorite things of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Griezmann wants to play for Beckham

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Seattle Sounders acquire midfielder Harry Shipp from Montreal Impact

Harry Shipp Impact action
Harry Shipp will join the Seattle Sounders from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.

Seattle completed the deal with Montreal on Thursday as the Sounders begin to restock their roster after winning the MLS Cup title.

Shipp struggled in Montreal after two strong seasons in Chicago. He was a finalist for MLS Rookie of the Year in 2014 after scoring seven goals and adding six assists in 33 appearances with Chicago and followed up a year later with eight assists and three goals in his second season with the Fire.

But Shipp failed to have the same success in Montreal. He appeared in 27 matches for the Impact but had only two goals and three assists.

"We're very excited to add a talented young player like Harry [Shipp] to our roster," said Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey. "He's...someone who we think will be a great addition to [the] locker room as we build off of an MLS Cup-winning season." 

Shipp, 25, will help replenish a Seattle roster that may lose Andreas Ivanschitz and Erik Friberg this offseason. Neither had his contract option exercised by the club.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.