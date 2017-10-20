Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
2
1
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

ESPN MLS panel open up about Columbus Crew

Major League Soccer

