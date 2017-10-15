ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE
40'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Berhalter prepping Columbus for Citi Field - Via Crew SC
Major League Soccer
3 hours ago
Related Videos
WATCH: Bernier's best Montreal moments - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Decision Day could determine MLS MVP
Major League Soccer
7 hours ago
Read
MLS Decision Day's enticing storylines
Major League Soccer
7 hours ago
Read
MLS Predictor: Decision Day
Major League Soccer
8 hours ago
Read
Gomez: NYCFC's move to Citi Field is bush league
Major League Soccer
8 hours ago
Read
WATCH: RFK Stadium's best moments - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
8 hours ago
Read
Curtin: Coaching Brian Carroll an honor - Via Union
Major League Soccer
8 hours ago
Read
TFC's Special Olympics team heads to Montreal - Via MLS
Major League Soccer
11 hours ago
Read
All Access: Red Bulls vs. Atlanta (NY) - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
2 days ago
Read
Crafty & Clinical: Blanco shines in Timbers win - Via MLS
Major League Soccer
2 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Spurs to UCL quarters? Crew SC on the move?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
MLS Western Conference standings by week - Via MLS
Major League Soccer
3 days ago
Read
MLS Eastern Conference standings by week - Via MLS
Major League Soccer
3 days ago
Read
Moreno: Heartbreaking times for Columbus Crew SC
Major League Soccer
3 days ago
Read
WATCH: Best skills of week 32 - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
WATCH: Ale's Weekly MLS Awards
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Kaka's emotional farewell
Major League Soccer
4 days ago
Read
MLS Goals of the Week: Week 32
MLS Highlights
4 days ago
Read
Silva: Pro/rel is needed in the United States
Major League Soccer
4 days ago
Read
Seattle 4-0 FC Dallas: Sounders into playoffs - Via MLS
Major League Soccer
4 days ago
Read
MLS: 24 goals in 90 seconds
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Sporting KC 0-0 Houston: Both sides secure playoffs - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Colorado 1-0 RSL: Rapids deal rivals playoff blow - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Vancouver 1-1 San Jose: Earthquakes get crucial point
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
LA Galaxy 3-0 Minnesota: Alessandrini shines
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Alessandrini scores his second for Galaxy
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Portland 4-0 D.C. United: Timbers cruise to playoffs
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Neagle's header puts Seattle ahead by four
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Vako's strike brings San Jose level
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
WATCH: Blanco buries screamer for Timbers - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Bruin nets a brace in three-minute span
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read