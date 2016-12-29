Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
LIVE 55'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 11/8  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
Valencia
0
0
LIVE 55'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 5/4  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

EXCLUSIVE: Morris chats with ESPN FC

Major League Soccer

Related Videos

Kljestan: Marsch has pushed me a lot

Major League Soccer
Read

Morris: USMNT needs a team mentality

International
Read

Morris reflects on 'growth' in 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Twellman: Keep an eye on Benny Feilhaber

ESPN FC TV
Read

Chicharito possibly moving to MLS?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Combine a 'different avenue' to MLS

ESPN FC TV
Read

Video via MLS: The polygraph test

Major League Soccer
Read

Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Video via MLS: A look at Albert Rusnak

Major League Soccer
Read

MLS the next move for Chicharito?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Orlando City commemorate victims

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Ibarra's MNUFC highlights

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Best of Christian Ramirez

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 USMNT camper goals

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Magic Mike's MLS best

Major League Soccer
Read

Extra Time: Bob Bradley to MLS?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Donovan more into money than soccer

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

The Sweeper: Hero to zero for van Dijk

English Premier League
Read

Video via MLS: Penalty saves of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: The 5 best nutmegs of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Giovinco brings 'nothing but shine'

Major League Soccer
Read

WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Shakastrophic MLS gaffes of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Ale's top MLS moments of filth

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Worst MLS misses in 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Ale's top MLS goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Video via MLS: The best skills from 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 solo runs of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read