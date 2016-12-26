Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Video via MLS: The 5 best nutmegs of 2016

Major League Soccer

Giovinco brings 'nothing but shine'

Major League Soccer
WATCH: Ale's top MLS goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Video via MLS: The best skills from 2016

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Top 5 solo runs of 2016

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Chicago's new striker

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: From worst to MLS Cup

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Top 5 long-range goals

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Susannah and Calen's favorite things of 2016

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Best of Around the League

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Top 5 free kicks of 2016

Major League Soccer
Frei would be 'honored' to play for USMNT

The Boot Room
Hislop: MLS expansion quite extraordinary

Major League Soccer
Man United to make a splash in January?

English Premier League
Frei talks game-saving stop in MLS Cup final

The Boot Room
Video via MLS: 2016's top 5 rookie goals

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Atlanta Utd. brass discuss Expansion Draft

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Re-live MLS Cup 2016

Seattle Sounders FC
Video via MLS: Top 5 goals from the 2016 Playoffs

Major League Soccer
The Sweeper: A Messi dream comes true

International
Onalfo: I feel very confident

Major League Soccer
WATCH: Dempsey's message to Portland

Major League Soccer
Atlanta United address defensive needs

Major League Soccer
The Sweeper: Seahawks show Sounders love

Major League Soccer
Yanks Abroad: Guzan eyeing MLS return?

International
MLS Cup was a final full of nerves

ESPN FC TV
Video via MLS: Frei saves the day

Major League Soccer
WATCH: Seattle's raucous locker-room cheer

Major League Soccer
WATCH: Drew Carey, Seattle reflect on win

Major League Soccer
Twellman: Schmetzer deserves ton of credit

Major League Soccer
No regrets for Morris in Seattle

Major League Soccer
Frei elated after outstanding save

Major League Soccer
