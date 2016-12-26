Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Giovinco brings 'nothing but shine'

Major League Soccer

Related Videos

WATCH: Ale's top MLS goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Video via MLS: The best skills from 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 solo runs of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Chicago's new striker

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: From worst to MLS Cup

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 long-range goals

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Susannah and Calen's favorite things of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Best of Around the League

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 free kicks of 2016

Major League Soccer
Read

Frei would be 'honored' to play for USMNT

The Boot Room
Read

Hislop: MLS expansion quite extraordinary

Major League Soccer
Read

Man United to make a splash in January?

English Premier League
Read

Frei talks game-saving stop in MLS Cup final

The Boot Room
Read

Video via MLS: 2016's top 5 rookie goals

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Atlanta Utd. brass discuss Expansion Draft

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Re-live MLS Cup 2016

Seattle Sounders FC
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 goals from the 2016 Playoffs

Major League Soccer
Read

The Sweeper: A Messi dream comes true

International
Read

Onalfo: I feel very confident

Major League Soccer
Read

WATCH: Dempsey's message to Portland

Major League Soccer
Read

Atlanta United address defensive needs

Major League Soccer
Read

The Sweeper: Seahawks show Sounders love

Major League Soccer
Read

Yanks Abroad: Guzan eyeing MLS return?

International
Read

MLS Cup was a final full of nerves

ESPN FC TV
Read

Video via MLS: Frei saves the day

Major League Soccer
Read

WATCH: Seattle's raucous locker-room cheer

Major League Soccer
Read

WATCH: Drew Carey, Seattle reflect on win

Major League Soccer
Read

Twellman: Schmetzer deserves ton of credit

Major League Soccer
Read

No regrets for Morris in Seattle

Major League Soccer
Read

Frei elated after outstanding save

Major League Soccer
Read

Schmetzer proud of Seattle run

Major League Soccer
Read