Beware Wayne Rooney and D.C. United, while LAFC could go far: MLS knockout round preview

Go through MLS decision day with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy as they took the early lead, but saw their playoff hopes dashed by the Dynamo.

Wayne Rooney's goalscoring form and presence since joining DC United has got coaches, teammates and pundits alike in awe of his impact.

Ashley Cole, Romain Alessandrini and Sebastian Lletget discuss what went wrong after they fell short in their quest to reach the MLS Cup playoffs.

Ask any manager about the value of momentum heading into the playoffs and they'll tell you without exception that they'd prefer to be playing well rather than not.

So what to make, then, of the eight qualifiers for the knockout round? Over the last five games of the regular season, only D.C. United had a better than .500 record. In fact, D.C. was stellar, taking 13 out of a possible 15 points. The rest have experienced some hiccups (or worse) over the past month, though when you expand the time horizon to a team's last 10 games, you see a team like LAFC that showed a bit more consistency going 5-2-3. Portland and Philadelphia weren't bad either, going 5-3-2.

The reality, of course, is that what happened down the stretch is of limited value at this point. Wednesday's games are one-off contests and serve as their own competitive ecosystem. Home teams have historically had the other upper hand at this stage, winning 15 of the 20 matchups so far, though the fact that the knockout round has been around since 2011 points to a fairly small sample size.

Regardless, memories will be selective for each of the eight first-round managers in a bid to convince their charges why they'll prevail and make it to the conference semifinals.

1. All aboard the Rooney Train

D.C.'s transformation from cellar dwellers to hottest team in the league has been nothing short of remarkable. Much of it is down to the arrival of Rooney, who easily qualifies as the MVP of the second half of the season, though a home-heavy schedule helped down the stretch. It isn't just his 12 goals and seven assists, but the fact that he's made the likes of Luciano Acosta and Paul Arriola that much better. The team is unbeaten in its last 10 matches and has conceded just eight goals in that span.

Now the pressure will be ratcheted up on Thursday against the Columbus Crew, and D.C. will be tested to varying degrees. Most of that will come in the back, where Steve Birnbaum has been solid and Bill Hamid is trying to get back in the goalkeeper conversation for the U.S. national team.

Rooney's leadership qualities, which have been overshadowed to a degree given his production, will be needed once again, though so far he's been near perfect in that regard.