Steve Gans, Eric Wynalda deliver first salvos in USSF presidential race

Previous
Everton
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 27/10  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Predictions: Who will win on Decision Day?

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read

Atlanta more than just an expansion team

Atlanta United Jeff Carlisle
Read
Diego Valeri

This Decision Day will be one to remember

Major League Soccer Jeff Rueter
Read

Decision Day huge for Whitecaps, Sporting

Major League Soccer Matt Pentz
Read
Kellyn Acosta

Dissecting Dallas' epic fall from grace

FC Dallas Arch Bell
Read
Diego Valeri

Valeri heads pack chasing the MVP award

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read
Chris Leitch

Quakes ride learning curve to playoffs' cusp

San Jose Earthquakes Jeff Carlisle
Read

Can Dynamo solve road woes before playoffs?

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read
Mike Petke

RSL's turnaround under Petke no surprise

Real Salt Lake Graham Parker
Read

Columbus behind in fight for Crew

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Anthony Precourt

Crew SC CEO Precourt talks Columbus, Austin

Interview Jeff Carlisle
Read
Sebastian Blanco

Who scored the goal of the week? Vote now!

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read
Jack Harrison

NYCFC in tight spot ahead of Decision Day

New York City FC Graham Parker
Read

Toronto stays top, Seattle goes second

MLS Power Rankings Arch Bell
Read
MLS Cup trophy

MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in?

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read

Marcotti: Riccardo Silva on pro/rel in the U.S.

Interview Gabriele Marcotti
Read
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose slides into playoff contention

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Predictions: Who wins MLS' biggest games?

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read
Graham Zusi

Plenty at stake in the wide-open wild West

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read
Andrea Pirlo

Pirlo among the last of a dying breed in MLS

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Jeff Carls  By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

Steve Gans, Eric Wynalda deliver first salvos in USSF presidential race

Sebastian Salazar joins the guys for a heated debate about the U.S.'s World Cup failure, who's to blame and how to recover.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nevada -- The Lake Tahoe area is as tranquil and scenic as they come. This time of year the days are still balmy enough, though the dusting of snow on the surrounding mountains is a reminder that winter isn't far away.

It is here that the race for the presidency of the U.S. Soccer Federation began to heat up on Saturday. The gathering was ostensibly the annual meeting for the National Council of the U.S. Adult Soccer Association, where the mundane tasks of approving budgets and adopting bylaws are undertaken by delegates from around the country.

"It's like going to the dentist," one observer noted dryly.

And compared to their counterparts on the youth soccer side of things, the age of those in attendance -- which numbered in the hundreds -- skews older. Delegates on the youth side get into administration side of things due to their kids' involvement in the sport. These are soccer lifers, giving what they can to the game even as their playing days are winding down. But it is an important constituency, comprising 25.8 percent of the vote in determining the next USSF president.

Once the USASA's business was complete, Boston-based attorney Steve Gans, and former U.S. international Eric Wynalda made formal pitches to advance their bids to replace Sunil Gulati as USSF president. Paul Lapointe was not able to attend due to a prior commitment. Another rumored candidate, Landon Donovan, was not in attendance either. Gulati was present, but he declined to make a presentation, preferring to take part in smaller regional meetings earlier in the day, and make a brief statement directed mostly at the delegates in attendance.

That Gulati didn't speak at the forum went over about as poorly as one might expect in the Twitter-sphere. But the reality is those in attendance are the ones Gulati needs to convince that he is deserving of a fourth and final term. So his methodology has been to do his politicking in smaller settings.

The FC panel share their thoughts on Landon Donovan's potential bid to challenge Sunil Gulati for the U.S. Soccer presidency.

Gulati is also a known quantity. What isn't known is if he'll run again, telling ESPN FC he still hadn't made up his mind as to if he'll seek a fourth term. One delegate seemed certain that Gulati will run: "He's already asking for endorsements."

Another was less sure, noting that the current president was keeping his intentions closely guarded.

Gans and even Wynalda, for all of his name recognition, have much more to prove. The dynamic between the two was cordial, shaking hands before giving brief remarks and answering several questions.

What emerged is a dynamic that will likely repeat itself over the next several months. There seem to be two types of candidates, those with greater business experience like Gans, and those with more technical leanings like Wynalda, who will play up the debacle of missing the 2018 World Cup by the U.S. men's national team.

Both men tried to showcase their strengths. Gans played up his experience as a lawyer, corporate executive, and soccer administrator who has advised both youth and pro clubs in his professional life.

"The federation is a complex organization," he said. "I think I've run complex organizations. I know how to be inclusive and respectful."

He later added, "From a straight business person, I think I'm up to [the task]."

Wynalda's lack of business experience is something he'll need to address at some point. On this day, however, he chose to frame the race in his own terms. Wynalda lauded USSF CEO Dan Flynn, who was also in attendance alongside Gulati, to try and send the message that the business side will be in capable hands, while he focuses on the technical side.

When it comes to the changes that need to be made within U.S. Soccer, ESPN FC's Herculez Gomez starts at the top.

"The money that we've been able to create this surplus is because we were success, he said. "We have just taken a massive hit financially. When we miss out on a World Cup, you miss out on a lot more."

He added, "If we don't take care of the product, it will not take care of us. We have a soccer problem, not a business issue."

This is merely the opening salvo. Strengths and weaknesses in the respective candidates will be probed. But make no mistake, this is a political contest, and each constituency -- Youth Council, Adult Council, Pro Council, and Athletes Council -- has its own needs and leanings.

Gulati has never been challenged in any of his previous elections, but to get an idea of just how unpredictable a USSF presidential election can be, one need only look to 1994. After the success of the 1994 World Cup, one might have expected Alan Rothenberg to be re-elected in a runaway. Instead he called in then-FIFA president Joao Havelange to campaign for him. The election went to a second ballot, and Rothenberg ultimately prevailed with just 53 percent of the vote.

This election is just over three months away, and given the circumstances and the stakes, this contest figures to be every bit as tense.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.