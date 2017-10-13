2017 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in and who's out?

New York Red Bulls sealed the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a win over Western leaders Vancouver.

With just one week remaining in the 2017 MLS regular season, competition for playoff spots is building to a crescendo ahead of Decision Day on Oct. 22. Check out the table.

In: Toronto, NYCFC, Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, NY Red Bulls, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Kansas City, Houston

Following a wild Sunday night, on the last matchday before Decision Day, four Western Conference clubs booked their ticket to the postseason.

With a convincing 4-0 win over D.C. United, the Portland Timbers climbed to second in the conference and secured a playoff place.

Cascadia rivals and defending MLS Cup champions Seattle joined their rivals in the postseason, clinching their berth following a 4-0 demolition of FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas City also confirmed their playoff plans after a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo, who also earned a playoff spot as Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes both suffered defeats on Sunday.

Almost there: San Jose

With one match remaining, the San Jose Earthquakes occupy the final playoff place in the Western Conference. The Quakes can seal up the postseason places with a win over Minnesota United at Avaya Stadium on Decision Day, or matching or bettering the results of Dallas (level on points but has two fewer wins, the first tiebreaker) against the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake (one point behind) vs. Sporting.

Fighting: Dallas, Salt Lake

If the regular season were to finish today, the following teams would all march into the postseason: Toronto, NYCFC, Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, New York Red Bulls; Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Kansas City, Houston, San Jose.

If the Quakes win against already-eliminated Minnesota on Decision Day, both FC Dallas' and Real Salt Lake's seasons will be over.

If San Jose slips up, FCD is in pole position to capitalize, hosting last-placed LA Galaxy.

RSL's outlook is a bit more bleak. They'll need to get all three points against Sporting KC and hope that both San Jose and Dallas don't win. A draw for Salt Lake will only be enough if the other two playoff-chasing teams lose.

Out: Colorado, D.C., LA, Minnesota, Montreal, New England, Orlando, Philadelphia

