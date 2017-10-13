2017 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in and who's out?

Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
3
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Home: 1/66  Draw: 20/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 11/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Next
Eric Wynalda

Gans, Wynalda begin their USSF campaigns

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Predictions: Who will win on Decision Day?

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read

Atlanta more than just an expansion team

Atlanta United Jeff Carlisle
Read
Diego Valeri

This Decision Day will be one to remember

Major League Soccer Jeff Rueter
Read

Decision Day huge for Whitecaps, Sporting

Major League Soccer Matt Pentz
Read
Kellyn Acosta

Dissecting Dallas' epic fall from grace

FC Dallas Arch Bell
Read
Diego Valeri

Valeri heads pack chasing the MVP award

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read
Chris Leitch

Quakes ride learning curve to playoffs' cusp

San Jose Earthquakes Jeff Carlisle
Read

Can Dynamo solve road woes before playoffs?

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read
Mike Petke

RSL's turnaround under Petke no surprise

Real Salt Lake Graham Parker
Read

Columbus behind in fight for Crew

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Anthony Precourt

Crew SC CEO Precourt talks Columbus, Austin

Interview Jeff Carlisle
Read
Sebastian Blanco

Who scored the goal of the week? Vote now!

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read
Jack Harrison

NYCFC in tight spot ahead of Decision Day

New York City FC Graham Parker
Read

Toronto stays top, Seattle goes second

MLS Power Rankings Arch Bell
Read
MLS Cup trophy

MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in?

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read

Marcotti: Riccardo Silva on pro/rel in the U.S.

Interview Gabriele Marcotti
Read
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose slides into playoff contention

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Predictions: Who wins MLS' biggest games?

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read
Graham Zusi

Plenty at stake in the wide-open wild West

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

2017 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in and who's out?

New York Red Bulls sealed the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a win over Western leaders Vancouver.

With just one week remaining in the 2017 MLS regular season, competition for playoff spots is building to a crescendo ahead of Decision Day on Oct. 22. Check out the table.

In: Toronto, NYCFC, Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, NY Red Bulls, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Kansas City, Houston

Following a wild Sunday night, on the last matchday before Decision Day, four Western Conference clubs booked their ticket to the postseason.

With a convincing 4-0 win over D.C. United, the Portland Timbers climbed to second in the conference and secured a playoff place.

Cascadia rivals and defending MLS Cup champions Seattle joined their rivals in the postseason, clinching their berth following a 4-0 demolition of FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas City also confirmed their playoff plans after a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo, who also earned a playoff spot as Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes both suffered defeats on Sunday.

Almost there: San Jose

With one match remaining, the San Jose Earthquakes occupy the final playoff place in the Western Conference. The Quakes can seal up the postseason places with a win over Minnesota United at Avaya Stadium on Decision Day, or matching or bettering the results of Dallas (level on points but has two fewer wins, the first tiebreaker) against the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake (one point behind) vs. Sporting.

Fighting: Dallas, Salt Lake

If the regular season were to finish today, the following teams would all march into the postseason: Toronto, NYCFC, Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, New York Red Bulls; Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Kansas City, Houston, San Jose.

If the Quakes win against already-eliminated Minnesota on Decision Day, both FC Dallas' and Real Salt Lake's seasons will be over.

If San Jose slips up, FCD is in pole position to capitalize, hosting last-placed LA Galaxy.

RSL's outlook is a bit more bleak. They'll need to get all three points against Sporting KC and hope that both San Jose and Dallas don't win. A draw for Salt Lake will only be enough if the other two playoff-chasing teams lose.

Out: Colorado, D.C., LA, Minnesota, Montreal, New England, Orlando, Philadelphia

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.