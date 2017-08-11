Toronto and NYCFC stay on top; Montreal surge with pair of wins
The best team in the league added to their credentials with an emphatic win on the road, while Montreal made a big move with a six-point week.
1. Toronto FC (no change): On the road where no one else had won, the Reds thumped Chicago 3-1 and took another step toward a Supporters Shield.
2. New York City FC (no change): It looked dire for Patrick Vieira & Co., but a pair of late goals dramatically earned three points in a 2-1 win over New England.
3. Seattle Sounders (+1): Is it fair to say the Sounders were "bailed out" by the late penalty that helped them to a 2-1 win over Minnesota? The better team won.
4. Sporting Kansas City (+1): Sporting took advantage of misfiring FC Dallas in a 2-0 win over their Western rivals that keeps them in first place.
5. Chicago Fire (-2): The Fire fell to both Canadian clubs in the same week during a bad run of form: 3-0 in Montreal and 3-1 at home against Toronto FC.
6. Atlanta United (no change): Atlanta prepped for their Mercedes-Benz Stadium debut with a open training session in front of 20,000 fans.
7. New York Red Bulls (no change): Jesse March's decision to rotate his squad in Portland put a young team in a tough spot, leading to a 2-0 loss to to Timbers.
8. Houston Dynamo (no change): A 2-1 loss to Vancouver means Houston drops out of a share of first in the West.
9. Montreal Impact (+6): Ignacio Piatti is on fire. He scored four goals this week, two in a 3-0 win over the Fire and two in a 3-1 win over RSL.
10. Vancouver Whitecaps (+1): An important 2-1 home win over the Dynamo pushed Vancouver into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
11. FC Dallas (-2): Oscar Pareja's team is misfiring at a very bad time, with the race in the West so tight. FCD got just two shots on goal in a 2-0 loss to Sporting KC.
12. Portland Timbers (+1): The 2-0 win over the Red Bulls was massive and keeps the Timbers in play for a playoff berth. Again, Diego Valeri played the hero.
13. Columbus Crew SC (-3): A big game in the Eastern Conference playoff race ended with Crew SC splitting the points in a 1-1 draw with Orlando.
14. San Jose Earthquakes (-2): The Quakes pulled out a last-second 2-2 draw with the Union, but not winning means dropping behind Vancouver and out of the playoff places.
15. Real Salt Lake (-1): Going across the country to take on a hot Montreal side was too much for Mike Petke's team, who saw their six-game unbeaten run end.
16. Philadelphia Union (+1): The Union showed good fight to go up on the road against San Jose, but Josh Yaro's late foul undid that good work in a 2-2 draw.
17. New England Revolution (-1): The Revs were on the way to three massive points on the road when NYCFC struck for two late goals to beat New England 2-1.
18. Orlando City SC (no change): What could have been. With a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Crew SC, the Lions might be done for the playoff race in 2017.
19. LA Galaxy (no change): The Galaxy were idle this week and will try to end their eight-game winless run on Wednesday in Columbus.
20. D.C. United (+2): United's first win in two months, a 1-0 result over the Rapids, came because Colorado made an egregious error. And they'll take it.
21. Minnesota United (no change): The Loons scrapped and fought for more than 93 minutes and probably deserved a draw instead of a 2-1 loss to Seattle.
22. Colorado Rapids (-2): Ouch. What a way to lose for the Rapids and interim coach Steve Cooke in his first game in charge, 1-0 via a horrific Jared Watts own goal.
Jason Davis covers Major League Soccer and the United States national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @davisjsn.
