Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
 By Jason Davis
Toronto and NYCFC stay on top; Montreal surge with pair of wins

From Diego Valeri's strike to Clint Dempsey's late heroics, relive all the goals from the 24th round of MLS action.

The best team in the league added to their credentials with an emphatic win on the road, while Montreal made a big move with a six-point week.

1. Toronto FC (no change): On the road where no one else had won, the Reds thumped Chicago 3-1 and took another step toward a Supporters Shield.

2. New York City FC (no change): It looked dire for Patrick Vieira & Co., but a pair of late goals dramatically earned three points in a 2-1 win over New England.

3. Seattle Sounders (+1): Is it fair to say the Sounders were "bailed out" by the late penalty that helped them to a 2-1 win over Minnesota? The better team won.

4. Sporting Kansas City (+1): Sporting took advantage of misfiring FC Dallas in a 2-0 win over their Western rivals that keeps them in first place.

5. Chicago Fire (-2): The Fire fell to both Canadian clubs in the same week during a bad run of form: 3-0 in Montreal and 3-1 at home against Toronto FC.

6. Atlanta United (no change): Atlanta prepped for their Mercedes-Benz Stadium debut with a open training session in front of 20,000 fans.

7. New York Red Bulls (no change): Jesse March's decision to rotate his squad in Portland put a young team in a tough spot, leading to a 2-0 loss to to Timbers.

8. Houston Dynamo (no change): A 2-1 loss to Vancouver means Houston drops out of a share of first in the West.

Montreal looked a class above an RSL side whose defense was in a constant state of disarray, as Nacho Piatti grabbed a brace.

9. Montreal Impact (+6): Ignacio Piatti is on fire. He scored four goals this week, two in a 3-0 win over the Fire and two in a 3-1 win over RSL.

10. Vancouver Whitecaps (+1): An important 2-1 home win over the Dynamo pushed Vancouver into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

11. FC Dallas (-2): Oscar Pareja's team is misfiring at a very bad time, with the race in the West so tight. FCD got just two shots on goal in a 2-0 loss to Sporting KC.

12. Portland Timbers (+1): The 2-0 win over the Red Bulls was massive and keeps the Timbers in play for a playoff berth. Again, Diego Valeri played the hero.

13. Columbus Crew SC (-3): A big game in the Eastern Conference playoff race ended with Crew SC splitting the points in a 1-1 draw with Orlando.

14. San Jose Earthquakes (-2): The Quakes pulled out a last-second 2-2 draw with the Union, but not winning means dropping behind Vancouver and out of the playoff places.

15. Real Salt Lake (-1): Going across the country to take on a hot Montreal side was too much for Mike Petke's team, who saw their six-game unbeaten run end.

16. Philadelphia Union (+1): The Union showed good fight to go up on the road against San Jose, but Josh Yaro's late foul undid that good work in a 2-2 draw.

David Villa cancelled out Teal Bunbury's goal, as Jonathan Lewis played hero with his 94th minute game winner.

17. New England Revolution (-1): The Revs were on the way to three massive points on the road when NYCFC struck for two late goals to beat New England 2-1.

18. Orlando City SC (no change): What could have been. With a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Crew SC, the Lions might be done for the playoff race in 2017.

19. LA Galaxy (no change): The Galaxy were idle this week and will try to end their eight-game winless run on Wednesday in Columbus.

20. D.C. United (+2): United's first win in two months, a 1-0 result over the Rapids, came because Colorado made an egregious error. And they'll take it.

21. Minnesota United (no change): The Loons scrapped and fought for more than 93 minutes and probably deserved a draw instead of a 2-1 loss to Seattle.

22. Colorado Rapids (-2): Ouch. What a way to lose for the Rapids and interim coach Steve Cooke in his first game in charge, 1-0 via a horrific Jared Watts own goal.

Jason Davis covers Major League Soccer and the United States national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @davisjsn.

