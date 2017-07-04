Chicago grabs the top spot in the MLS rankings as Toronto falters in Texas

Chicago Fire continued their scintillating form with an emphatic home win over Vancouver.

After threatening to grab the top spot for weeks, the Fire finally do the deed and move to No. 1.

1. Chicago Fire (+1): The Fire jump to the top spot after a comprehensive 4-0 win over the Whitecaps, and will be crossing their fingers that Bastian Schweinsteiger's injury is minor.

2. Toronto FC (-2): The Reds looked flat in a 3-1 road loss to FC Dallas, finally showing the fatigue that comes with a packed schedule.

3. New York City FC (+2): Everything was good in NYCFC's 3-1 win over Minnesota -- except for the injury to Ronald Matarrita that will keep him out for an extended period.

4. FC Dallas (+1): Without their leader in the midfield and their best defender, FC Dallas handled the TFC 3-1 at Toyota Field. Something to build on.

5. Sporting Kansas City (-2): The man with the most circuitous homegrown story in the league, Daniel Salloi, scored his first MLS goal to help Sporting salvage a 1-1 draw with Portland.

6. Atlanta United (no change): Perhaps the most impressive thing in Atlanta's inaugural season so far is their away record. A 2-0 win in Columbus gives them three away victories in 2017.

A pair of sublime goals, capped by Shea Salinas' last-gasp winner, ensured San Jose left on top of the Cali Clasico.

7. San Jose Earthquakes (+5): Another dramatic win in the Cali Clasico thanks to -- who else? -- Chris Wondolowski starts the Chris Leitch era off with an important win.

8. Columbus Crew SC (no change): It was simple stuff that beat the Crew SC defense in their 2-0 loss to Atlanta. Again, Jonathan Mensah was a liability.

9. Houston Dynamo (-1): Still no away win for the Dynamo in 2017 after a 3-1 loss in Colorado. To be fair, they were missing several players due to Gold Cup preparations.

10. LA Galaxy (+3): As if it wasn't bad enough that LA fell to the Quakes 2-1 via a goal in the dying moments, Jelle van Damme will miss a game after a silly post-match red card.

11. Orlando City SC (-2): Former RSL man Will Johnson did the honors in a 1-0 away win in Utah. Breaking the four-game losing streak had to feel good for a beleaguered Lions side.

12. New York Red Bulls (-2): A bye gives the Red Bulls a chance to lick their wounds after a disappointing New York derby match last weekend. Next up: a home affair against the Revs on Wednesday.

13. Portland Timbers (-2): A 1-1 draw in Kansas City is a respectable result, but they'll feel they dropped points thanks to a missed penalty.

The Philadelphia Union scored early goals in both halves to earn three points at home, capped off by a stunner by Roland Alberg.

14. Philadelphia Union (+2): Even without Alejandro Bedoya, the Union pressed their advantage in a 3-0 win over New England. After a three-game skid, Philly has now won two in a row.

15. Seattle Sounders (-1): A bye for the Sounders gives Brian Schmetzer a chance to reconfigure his team ahead of a Tuesday date in Colorado.

16. Vancouver Whitecaps (-1): The Fire are good, but the Whitecaps made it exceedingly easy on them with a disastrous defensive performance in their 4-0 loss at Toyota Park.

The Colorado Rapids ensured three points at home thanks in large part to Marlon Hairston's brace on the night.

17 Colorado Rapids (+1): There was something of a goal explosion for the Rapids in their 3-1 win over Houston. Was it an aberration, or is the attack waking up?

18. Montreal Impact (+2): Montreal hasn't been good in 2017, but there's talent on this team. Maybe an expected 2-0 home win over D.C. United can turn into a good run of form.

19. New England Revolution (-2): With a pair of their chief creators missing, the Revs couldn't find the net in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia and are now wallowing in 10th in the East.

20. Minnesota United (-1): Christian Ramirez was a bright spot once again in the 3-1 loss at Yankee Stadium, as Minnesota's defense continues to struggle.

21. Real Salt Lake (no change): Mike Petke's team won the possession battle and was the more aggressive side in a 1-0 loss to Orlando, but the problems in the final third persist.

22. D.C. United (no change): United is still terrible on attack, and after falling 2-0 to Montreal, the side has been held goalless in 12 of its 18 matches.

