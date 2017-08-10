Steve McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv as coaching consultant

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

McClaren takes Maccabi Tel Aviv role

Maccabi Tel-Aviv ESPN staff
Read

Iran bars players for life for facing Israelis

Iran ESPN staff
Read
Jordi Cruyff

Jordi Cruyff named Maccabi Tel Aviv boss

Maccabi Tel-Aviv PA Sport
Read

Union sign Medunjanin, close in on Picault

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
DundalkDundalk
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Europa: Fener stun Man Utd; Aduriz 5 goals

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
Read
DundalkDundalk
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Steve Birnbaum

Maccabi up bid for U.S.' Birnbaum - sources

Transfers Marc Stein
Read
Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Delaney: Another false dawn for Chelsea?

UEFA Champions League Miguel Delaney
Read
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
ChelseaChelsea
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Yokhin: Rajkovic must prove worth vs. Chelsea

Maccabi Tel-Aviv Michael Yokhin
Read
Jordi Cruyff

Jordi Cruyff driving Maccabi evolution

UEFA Champions League Miguel Delaney
Read
Jordi Cruyff

Maccabi's Cruyff: Name means no mistakes

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Cahill trusts security experts on Israel trip

Chelsea ESPN Staff
Read
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
FC PortoFC Porto
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC PortoFC Porto
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Delaney: Chelsea back to winning ways

UEFA Champions League Miguel Delaney
Read
ChelseaChelsea
Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Steve McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv as coaching consultant

Steve McClaren's second spell in charge of Derby ended after less than one season.

Steve McClaren has joined Maccabi Tel Aviv's coaching staff as a consultant, the Israeli Premier League club have confirmed.

The former England manager has been out of work since leaving Derby in March 2017 and will assist Maccabi manager Jordi Cruyff, whom McClaren knows from his time as a coach at Manchester United in 1999-2001.

"It's a pleasure to start working with Jordi at his new role as coach at Maccabi from his previous one as sports director," McClaren told the club's official website. "I have known him since the time we spent together at Manchester United and we have been in touch over the past couple of years.

"I have huge respect for such a well-known club both in Israel and in Europe and I intend to help Jordi and the players achieve success for the fans this season."

McClaren has also managed Middlesbrough, Twente, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest as well as a spell in charge of England during the unsuccessful qualification campaign for Euro 2008.

"Steve McClaren has a wealth of knowledge and is vastly experienced at the highest levels of European football," Maccabi owner Mitch Goldhar said. "We are delighted to add a person of his calibre to our staff on a coaching consultant role as we are all sure he can contribute to Maccabi Tel Aviv's coaching and playing staff."

McClaren joins Derby striker Nick Blackman, who has joined Maccabi on a season-long loan.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.