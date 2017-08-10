Steve McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv as coaching consultant

Steve McClaren's second spell in charge of Derby ended after less than one season.

Steve McClaren has joined Maccabi Tel Aviv's coaching staff as a consultant, the Israeli Premier League club have confirmed.

The former England manager has been out of work since leaving Derby in March 2017 and will assist Maccabi manager Jordi Cruyff, whom McClaren knows from his time as a coach at Manchester United in 1999-2001.

"It's a pleasure to start working with Jordi at his new role as coach at Maccabi from his previous one as sports director," McClaren told the club's official website. "I have known him since the time we spent together at Manchester United and we have been in touch over the past couple of years.

"I have huge respect for such a well-known club both in Israel and in Europe and I intend to help Jordi and the players achieve success for the fans this season."

McClaren has also managed Middlesbrough, Twente, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest as well as a spell in charge of England during the unsuccessful qualification campaign for Euro 2008.

"Steve McClaren has a wealth of knowledge and is vastly experienced at the highest levels of European football," Maccabi owner Mitch Goldhar said. "We are delighted to add a person of his calibre to our staff on a coaching consultant role as we are all sure he can contribute to Maccabi Tel Aviv's coaching and playing staff."

McClaren joins Derby striker Nick Blackman, who has joined Maccabi on a season-long loan.

