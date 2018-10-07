Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Lyon's Memphis Depay

I don't feel 'respected' as Lyon player - Depay

Lyon Ian Holyman
By Ian Holyman
Lyon's Memphis Depay: I still don't feel like a respected player

Memphis Depay's skillful one-on-one move leads to a scoring chance for Manchester United.

Lyon's Memphis Depay has said he still doesn't "feel like a respected player" at the club after making a game-changing cameo in their win over Angers at the weekend.

With Lyon struggling to break down ten-man Angers on Saturday, Depay replaced midfielder Jordan Ferri 10 minutes into the second half with the score 0-0. Eight minutes later, the Netherlands international set up Hossem Aouar for the opening goal and then -- three minutes from time -- scored the decisive goal himself in a 2-1 win.

Depay, who joined from Manchester United in January 2017, has now scored 27 times and recorded 17 assists in 63 league appearances for Lyon -- 48 of which have been starts. But he told media after the game his status at the seven-time champions is not what he believes it should be.

"I'm sick of hearing every time that I changed the match," Depay said. "I still don't feel like a respected player.

"I get the job done every time, I'm mentally strong. I have to accept the coach's decisions. I'm a little disappointed, I think I deserve more respect. I deserve better than that and I should play every game."

The positive reaction was in stark contrast to Depay's behaviour before the game at the Stade Raymond Kopa. The 24-year-old stayed on the team coach while his teammates headed into the ground, and he then sat on a matchball while the rest of the squad warmed up.

His postmatch outburst echoed the sentiments he had relayed to his teammates after Tuesday's 3-3 Champions League draw at Hoffenheim. Depay had found the net to help put the seven-time champions ahead in Germany, but was irritated a late equaliser had been conceded after he had been substituted.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told RMC he would speak to Depay about his attitude, but insisted he was happy with the former PSV Eindhoven prodigy's efforts on the pitch.

"He showed he's a great player with personality, Aulas said. "He got over his bitterness, the frustration at not starting the game, to allow us to win along with his teammates.

"We have good enough and frank enough relations with Memphis for things to be sorted out in private. Great players are those who have talent but who are also able to ask questions of themselves when things get tough.

"When he puts out that signal, he is saying to his coach: 'I have understood. I'll start the coming matches in the best possible way.'"

